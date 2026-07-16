Reality AV Moment On A New Monopoly Series

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Netflix Orders ‘Monopoly’ Competition Series

Netflix is ordering a “Monopoly” competition series. The streamer announced it’s now casting for the series, where contestants have the chance to win two-million dollars. 12 players will compete on a life-sized Monopoly Town Square and will use strategy, alliance and dealmaking to take home the prize. Contestants will also have the opportunity to earn money, buy properties and negotiate deals in order to be the last one standing. “Monopoly” will premiere in the fall of 2027.

Waze Adding AI-Powered Features

Waze is adding new AI-powered features and customization updates. The navigation app will offer personalized routes based on previous trips, as well as a motorcycle mode – which includes “two-wheeler shortcuts and restrictions.” The Google-owned platform will also use Gemini for “Conversational Reporting” when suggesting things like road closures or an outdated address.

T-Rex Fossil Could Fetch Millions At Auction

(New York, NY) — A Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil named Gus is going up for auction today and is expected to fetch millions of dollars. The opening bids at Sotheby’s in New York start at 19-million-dollars and will no doubt bring in far more. The sale has drawn pushback from scientists who argue that such a complete specimen should not be squirreled away to be admired by the rich, but rather used for scientific study. Gus was found in South Dakota and restored over the course of six years.

Standard Time Could Become Permanent With New Legislation

– A new bipartisan effort is calling for permanent standard time, which we observe from November through March. The bipartisan “Sunshine for Our Kids Act of 2026” was introduced by Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and Republican Congressman Pat Harrigan last week. It would make standard time permanent and allow states to make daylight saving time permanent if they choose to do so. Congress is already considering multiple daylight saving time-related pieces of legislation, and it is unclear if this latest measure will rally the support needed to be passed.