AV’s Daily Power Point ” A Life That Reflects His Goodness.”

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“For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision has any value. The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself through love.”

Galatians 5:6

So often, we approach our faith like a series of obligations – prayers to recite, services to attend, good deeds to accumulate. But Galatians 5:6 pulls back the curtain, revealing the radiant heart of true faith: a love story between us and the God who first loved us.

This isn’t a love we manufacture or earn through striving. It’s the unfathomable, extravagant love of a Father who sacrificed everything to bring us close. When we truly grasp the magnitude of this love, something profound happens within us. It’s like the first rays of dawn breaking through a long night. Our hearts awaken.

Love becomes our compass, reshaping our desires and motivations. Acts of kindness, compassion, and forgiveness are no longer chores, but the natural outflow of a heart overflowing with gratitude. We begin to see the world through God’s eyes, His love spilling through us into the lives of those around us.

This kind of faith isn’t about perfection; it’s about progress. It’s about stumbling, getting back up, and constantly allowing God’s love to reorient and transform us. It’s about making space for His love to reshape us from the inside out, bringing forth a life that reflects His goodness.

Dear Heavenly Father,

Forgive me for the times I’ve turned faith into a performance. Help me truly grasp that You cherish me, not for what I do, but for who I am in You.

Open my eyes to the hurting world around me. When I see need, fill me with Your compassion. When faced with difficulty, flood me with Your patience. In moments of conflict, help me respond with Your kindness.

Let Your incredible love be the heartbeat of my day – shaping my thoughts, words, and actions. May the way I live reflect Your goodness, allowing others to see You through me.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.