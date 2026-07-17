AV’s Daily Power Point “One Name That Saves”

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.”

Acts 4:12

In a world overflowing with options, Acts 4:12 speaks with unshakable clarity: “Salvation is found in no one else.” These weren’t safe words—they were boldly declared by Peter before the very council that condemned Jesus to die.

This wasn’t theory. It was testimony. A man who had failed, fallen, and been restored now stood unashamed, proclaiming the power of the name that saved him.

To some, this truth may sound exclusive—but it’s actually the most wide-open invitation ever given. Not based on our merit, but on God’s mercy. Not on striving, but surrender. Not on our goodness, but Christ’s finished work.

Jesus isn’t one path among many. He is the way, the truth, and the life—the name that silences shame, breaks chains, and makes us new.

In Him, we don’t just receive a second chance—we are given a new identity and a new heart.

So today, rest in this beautiful truth: you don’t have to keep searching. You already have the name that saves—and His name is Jesus.

Dear Father,

Thank You that I don’t have to earn what Jesus has already finished. In a world full of noise and options, remind me that only one name saves—and it’s His. When I’m tempted to strive, perform, or prove myself, lead me back to grace.

Anchor my heart in the mercy that doesn’t shift with my feelings or failures. Help me live unashamed—resting in Your love, walking in surrender, and reflecting the beauty and power of the name above all names.

In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen