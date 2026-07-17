AV’s H -Town Headlines

Tesla driver accelerated to 100% before crashing into home, killing woman

Suspect charged in Cypress, TX Kroger shooting that wounded two

Harris County murder convict captured in NYC after 3 years on the run

Source: Somsri Luangsod / Getty

NTSB Says Tesla Driver Fully Accelerated Before Deadly Crash

(Fremont, CA) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a Tesla driver was accelerating at 100-percent when he slammed into a Texas home in June, killing a woman inside. The family of the victim is now suing the driver, Michael Butler. He claims he passed out, but Texas investigators are not convinced and they’re charging him with manslaughter. Records show he had Full Self Driving mode engaged, then manually overrode it by pressing the accelerator and ended up traveling at more than 70 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Suspect Charged In Shooting That Wounded Two At Kroger In Cypress

(Cypress, TX) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Kroger in Cypress that wounded two men on Wednesday, including the suspect. Harris County deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the store on Cypresswood Drive. They found two men who had been shot. One of them was hospitalized in critical condition. The other, identified as Kaden Ausbrooks, had been shot in the neck and was taken to a local hospital. Ausbrooks is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Harris County Fugitive Convicted Of Murder Captured In NYC

(Houston, TX) — A convicted Harris County murderer is in custody after three years on the run. Elvio Mancebo was charged with capital murder in Harris County in 2017. He was convicted in 2023, but failed to appear for his sentencing. FBI Houston announced on Thursday that Mancebo had been arrested in Brooklyn for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Investigators haven’t said how they tracked him to New York.

Abbott: At Least Two Dead In Hill Country Floods

(Kerrville, TX) — Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the deaths of at least two people in the Hill Country flooding as of Thursday night. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says the Guadalupe River destroyed a mobile home in Kerrville in the early morning and killed the resident. An elderly man in Uvalde County died after floodwaters swept his car away as he tried to cross a roadway. Abbott says life-threatening floods are still the biggest threat through this morning, as flood watches remain in effect for 59 counties.

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up 13 Cents From Last Week

(Undated) — The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is three-55 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up 13 cents from a week ago and is 76-cents more than a year ago. The national average is three-94. The average price at the pump in Houston is three-42.

Space Cowboys Start Three-Game Road Series Against El Paso Chihuahuas

(El Paso, TX) — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are in El Paso this evening for the first of a three-game series against the Chihuahuas. Sugar Land is 13-and-5 in the second half and in first place in the Pacific Coast League East. El Paso is in the cellar at 6-and-11. First pitch at Southwest University Park is at 7:35 p.m. Houston time.