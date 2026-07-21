AV’s Daily Power Point “Strength and Courage”

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“They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,” declares the Lord.”

Jeremiah 1:19

Have you ever felt a calling that seemed both exciting and terrifying? Maybe it’s starting something new, mending a broken relationship, or choosing kindness when it’s hard. Then doubt whispers: “Who am I to do this? What if I fail?”

That’s exactly where Jeremiah was when God called him. A young man with an impossible mission, surrounded by opposition. But God didn’t focus on Jeremiah’s fears or limitations. He gave him a promise: “They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you.”

That promise is for you too. Every time your calling feels too big, your fears too loud, or your strength too small. God doesn’t call you because you’re qualified; He calls you because He is. And He doesn’t send you alone—He goes with you, fighting for you every step.

What’s your “impossible” today? That step of faith you’ve been avoiding, the conversation you’re dreading, the dream you’re too afraid to pursue? Hear God’s whisper: “I am with you.” Let that be your courage.

Father,

Sometimes the battles feel too big, and I’m tempted to believe I’m on my own. But You’re always with me, fighting for me.

Forgive me for letting fear take over. Help me trust Your promises when opposition feels overwhelming. Your presence is my shield, Your strength is my victory, Your faithfulness is my anchor.

Today, I surrender every “impossible” to You. Fill me with Your courage, Lord, and remind me that I don’t have to be strong on my own, because You are my strength.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.