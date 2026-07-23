AV’S Entertainment News On The Emmys, Cardi and More

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The Emmys To Move 5 Categories Out Of Official Telecast

The Emmys are moving five categories out of the official NBC telecast. The Television Academy says it’s making a “concerted effort to revitalize the ceremony, which rarely has time to include any entertainment due to the tremendous number of kudos that have to be handed out.” Writing for a variety series, as well as supporting actor and actress in a limited-slash-anthology series or movie, are set to be moved. Along with those, directing and writing for a limited series-slash-anthology will also be shifted to earlier ceremonies. The early celebrations take place on September 5th and 6th, with the Primetime Emmy telecast slated for September 14th.

Lil Wayne To Launch The Joint Venture Podcast

Lil Wayne is entering the podcast industry. The rapper is teaming up with WFAN radio host Craig Carton for “The Join Venture.” The show will air weekly episodes starting July 22nd. The first episode was recorded live during Fanatics Fest NYC. It featured New York Jets star Darrelle Revis, ex-New York Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as special guests.

Cardi B To Headline Create And Cultivate Festival In L.A.

Cardi B is set to headline the 2026 Create and Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles. The event is scheduled for September 19th and 20th. Cardi will close out the two day event. The festival will also feature keynote speeches, networking events, workshops, panel discussions, and more. Tickets are available now.

Odyssey” Earns $124 Million At Weekend Box Office

“The Odyssey” earned more than $124 million dollars in its stunning weekend debut at the box office. The three-hour action film epic packed theaters nationwide easily beating projections to make it the third-largest opening of the year. The Christopher Nolan film is the first ever to be shot entirely with Imax cameras and should benefit financially from premium format options including 70-millimeter screens.