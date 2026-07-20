AV’s National Headlines

US troops killed in Middle East attacks; 9 injured in Tucson shooting

Tropical Depression 2 forms, may become Tropical Storm Bertha

ICE supports body cameras after fatal shootings of immigrants

Source: Galveston / General

3 America Servicemembers Killed In The Middle East

(Undated) — U.S. Central Command confirms that human remains have been recovered in Jordan. CENTCOM said in a statement Sunday that the remains were found near the location of a Iranian strike that killed two U.S. service members and left one missing. A process to verify the remains is ongoing. CENTCOM also announced that a U.S. service member was killed in action in Iraq. According to officials, the American soldier died following “a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.”

Nine People Injured In Tucson Shooting

(Tucson, AZ) — At least nine people are injured after a shooting early Sunday in Tucson [[ Too-sahn ]], Arizona. The suspected gunman was shot by police and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2 a.m. downtown when officers on patrol heard gunfire and encountered a suspect who reportedly ignored repeated commands before being shot. The suspect’s identity hasn’t been publicly released.

Forecasters Tracking Tropical Depression 2

(Tampa, FL) — Forecasters are tracking Tropical Depression Two as it’s expected to turn into Tropical Storm Bertha as soon as Monday. Parts of the Florida Panhandle are already under a Tropical Storm Watch. Forecasters expect some rain and thunderstorms, but no major problems. Flights could be affected, though. Tampa International Airport reported over 200 delays and cancellations on Sunday.

Homan Says Body Cameras Are Way To Go

(Washington, DC) — White House Border czar Tom Homan says he thinks body cameras are the way to go after recent ICE-involved shootings, one of which was in Texas. Homan made the comment on CBS’ “Face the Nation”. His comments come after a Colombian man in Maine and a Mexican man in Houston were both fatally shot by ICE agents earlier this month. In both cases, the agents were not wearing bodycams. When asked about the shootings, Homan said they have to let the investigations play out.

Trump Calls To Add Iran To Russia Sanctions Bill

(Washington, DC) — President Trump wants Iran added to a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill. The measure would impose mandatory sanctions on Russian political and military leaders as well as oligarchs, state-owned enterprises, and foreign companies that support Russia’s defense industrial base. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called on Republicans to add Iran to the bill, writing that it’s what the late Senator Lindsey Graham wanted to do. The President’s request comes as the U.S. and Iran have been exchanging strikes. Two U.S. service members were killed in an Iranian missile attack in Jordan.

Wright Says U.S. Mission In Iran Will Go On

(Washington, DC) — A top Trump administration official says the U.S. military operation against Iran will continue until the mission is completed. Appearing on “ABC’s This Week,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said President Trump’s mission is “essential for peace in the Middle East and peace in the world.” Wright was also asked if Trump planned to retaliate further in response to the death of two American service members after an Iranian missile attack in Jordan. He responded by saying “it’s tragic to lose American lives” but that this is a mission that will save countless lives going forward.