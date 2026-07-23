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AV’s Daily Power Point “The Measure Of Love”

Today, let's discover the beautiful ripple effect that happens when we choose to love others well.

Published on July 23, 2026
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Bible
Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Storyblocks Enterprise

“‘Honor your father and mother,’ and ‘love your neighbor as yourself.’”

Matthew 19:19

Jesus gives us one of the simplest yet most powerful commands: love your neighbor as yourself. Think about what that means. You know what encourages you when you’re down. You know what kindness looks like when you need it. You know how grace feels when you’ve made a mistake.

Now imagine sharing that same kindness with everyone you encounter. A genuine smile. A word of encouragement. Patience when someone’s having a hard day. Help offered without being asked. It doesn’t take grand gestures—it takes noticing, caring, and acting.

When you love others this way, something beautiful happens. You become a reflection of God’s love in a world that desperately needs it. Your kindness creates ripples that spread further than you’ll ever see. One act of love inspires another, and another, and another.

You have everything you need to love well today. God’s love lives in you, ready to overflow into the lives around you.

Dear Lord,

Thank You for loving me so completely that I have love to share with others. Open my eyes today to see opportunities to encourage, help, and bless the people around me.

Fill my heart with Your kindness so it naturally overflows to others. When I see someone struggling, give me compassion. When someone needs encouragement, give me the right words. When I can help, give me a willing heart.

Let Your love shine through me today.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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