AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, Lebron, NFL And More.

Astros used power to beat Marlins 5-3 with home runs from Pena, Paredes

LeBron's agent says no timeline for his free agency decision

Wilt Chamberlain's Lakers jacket sold for over $89,000 at auction

Source: Nike / NIke

Astros Take Down Marlins With Power

(Houston, TX) — The Astros used the long ball to squeeze by the Marlins 5-3 from Houston. Jeremy Pena followed up his grand slam in the last game with a solo homer in the first inning. Isaac Paredes launched a three-run bomb as Houston has won back-to-back games. Joe Mack crushed a two-run homer in the seventh inning for Miami, which is now riding an eight-game losing streak.

Agent: LeBron Won’t Be Rushed Into Decision

(Undated) — LeBron James’ agent says his client won’t be rushed into making a decision on his next destination. Rich Paul said Monday on the latest edition of his podcast that there’s no timetable for the free agent forward to pick a suitor, but the teams involved don’t have to do any more to make their cases. The 41-year-old is reportedly down to the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers as his landing spots.

Wilt Chamberlain Jacket Found At Portland Thrift Store Sells For $89K+

(Portland, OR) — That Wilt Chamberlain Lakers jacket a teenager found at a Portland, Oregon Goodwill store earlier this year has netted its owner much more than the three dollars he paid for it. Quinn Brown saw the jacket in a bin of clothes and thought it might be worth something. A little research convinced Brown it was a warm-up jacket worn by Wilt Chamberlain in the 1972-1973 season. The famous auction house — Sotheby’s — agreed and put it up for auction. This week, the jacket sold for more than 89-thousand dollars.

NFL Players’ Union Identifies Next Generation Stars

(Undated) — A pair of quarterbacks headline the NFL Players Association’s annual Rising Stars list. First overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders leads the rookies who are expected to claim spots in the top 50 of NFL merchandise sales this season. The New Orleans Saints’ Tyler Shough is tops among veteran players who are gaining momentum with fans outside of the home markets. Other notable players on the list include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles.

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Reconcile With Family

(Undated) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has apparently ended his decade-plus long estrangement from his family. The 42-year-old posted photos of himself with his parents and brother on social media on Monday, calling it “bonding.” Rodgers said in a 2024 documentary that the split from his immediate family stemmed from his parents’ strict religious beliefs.