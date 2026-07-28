AV’s R And B Minute On A Prince Stage Play, Jay Z And More

'Purple Rain' musical coming to Broadway in 2027, featuring over 20 of Prince's hits

Jay-Z adds more dates to his concert series honoring 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint'

Ol' Dirty Bastard's hometown of Brooklyn names a street after the late Wu-Tang rapper

Source: Rob Verhorst / Getty

Purple Rain’ Stage Adaptation To Come To Broadway In 2027

A stage adaptation of “Purple Rain,” the 1984 cult classic film starring Prince, is coming to Broadway. It’s set to run at the Majestic Theatre in New York. The movie became a box office hit with nearly 100-million dollars worldwide and inspired the Grammy-winning album of the same name. The musical will feature over 20 of Prince’s iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U” and more. Previews begin on March 12th ahead, with opening night set for April 12th.

Jay-Z Announces Additional Dates For Concert Series

Jay-Z is adding additional dates for his limited concert series. The rapper will now perform two shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, set for September 4th and 5th, as well as two shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium set for October 23rd and 24th. The additional tour dates follow his three sold-out shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium earlier this month. The Yankee Stadium shows honored the 30th anniversary of his seminal debut “Reasonable Doubt,” and the 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint” while the third show marked “Extra Innings.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Posthumously Honored With His Own Street In Brooklyn

Ol’ Dirty Bastard is being honored in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. On Saturday, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s estate and the Brooklyn City Council hosted a ceremony to rename a street “ODB Jones Way.” It took place in front of a mural inspired by the cover of the rapper’s debut album “Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.” OBD is the latest hip-hop artist to be honored with a street name in New York City as Fatman Scoop and DMX were honored with street names within the past year.

Chris Brown Dog Attack Victim Looks To Inspect Earnings From Usher Tour

The woman who was attacked by singer Chris Brown’s dog is looking to gain access to the artist’s financial records. The singer has been ordered to pay 13-million-dollars to Maria Avila, his former housekeeper, for physical and emotional wounds after she was attacked by one of his dogs at his home. According to TMZ, Brown hasn’t made any effort to pay and Avila believes he should go to court so his financial records can be addressed. She’s also reportedly asking for every dime Brown has made while on tour with Usher. The artist hasn’t responded to Avila’s request.

Big Announcements At Marvel Comic Con Panel

There have been some major developments concerning the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a panel at San Diego Comic Con, it was announced that Ryan Gosling will be joining the MCU as the hero Ghost Rider. A Ghost Rider film is slated to release in 2028, directed by Shawn Levy. Next, it was revealed that a third Black Panther film is in development, with Ryan Coogler returning as director. David Jonsson has been cast as the new Black Panther, the son of the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.