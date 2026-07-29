Stevie Wonder’s First New Album in More Than Two Decades

Source: The Theater At MGM National Harbor / MGM National Harbor

Music lovers, this is the kind of announcement that makes you stop what you are doing and turn the volume all the way up. Stevie Wonder is preparing to release a new studio album titled Through the Eyes of Wonder in 2027, marking his first full-length studio project since A Time to Love arrived in 2005. After more than two decades without a new album, the legendary singer, songwriter and musician is reminding us that true creativity does not have an expiration date.

Stevie Wonder has given generations of listeners music that speaks to love, faith, joy, heartbreak and social change. His songs have become part of weddings, family gatherings, Sunday mornings and the soundtracks of our lives. From “Superstition” and “Isn’t She Lovely” to “Ribbon in the Sky” and “As,” his catalog continues to connect with people of every age. That is why news of a new album feels like more than another release announcement. It feels like receiving a new chapter from an artist whose work has helped shape modern soul, R&B, pop and funk.

The upcoming project is also expected to include four previously unreleased recordings connected to the era of his landmark 1976 album, Songs in the Key of Life. That detail alone should have longtime fans excited. Songs in the Key of Life remains one of the most celebrated albums in popular music, and hearing material created around that period could offer another glimpse into Stevie Wonder’s extraordinary creative process.

I especially love that Stevie is still creating and sharing his gifts at this stage of his career. Artists like him remind us that purpose can continue to unfold throughout an entire lifetime. He does not need to release another note to prove his greatness, but the fact that he still has something new to say makes this moment even more special.

We will have to wait until 2027 to experience the complete project, but anticipation is already building. Whether the album brings us classic Stevie soul, experimental sounds or reflections from the life he has lived, I know listeners will be ready. After 22 years, one of music’s greatest storytellers is preparing to open his world to us again—and Ms. Kandi will certainly be listening.