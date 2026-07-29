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Streamer Mya Nicole Pays Off Her Mom's $230,000 Mortgage

Streamer Mya Nicole Pays Off Her Mom's $230,000 Mortgage

Social media has created countless success stories, and Mya Nicole is adding her name to the list in a major way

Published on July 29, 2026
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Three people making peace signs in front of a backdrop with "979 THE BOX" and BMW logos.
Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Social media has created countless success stories, and Mya Nicole is adding her name to the list in a major way.

The rising content creator recently revealed that she paid off her mother’s $230,000 mortgage using money she earned through social media. The heartwarming moment has gone viral, inspiring people across the internet and proving that content creation can change lives.

Mya built her platform by consistently creating engaging content and growing a loyal audience. As her following expanded, so did opportunities through brand partnerships, sponsorships and other digital income streams. Rather than spending her earnings on expensive cars or jewelry, she chose to give back to the woman who helped raise her by eliminating her mortgage debt.

Her story has resonated with thousands online, with many calling it the ultimate example of using success to create generational wealth. It also serves as a reminder that dedication, consistency and believing in your vision can lead to life-changing opportunities.

We had the opportunity to talk with Mya Nicole on Good Morning H-Town on 97.9 The Box, where she shared her inspiring journey, how she turned her passion into a career, and what it felt like to surprise her mom with one of the greatest gifts imaginable. Check out our interview with Mya Nicole below:

Streamer Mya Nicole Pays Off Her Mom's $230,000 Mortgage was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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