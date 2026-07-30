DROPPING JEWELS: YOUR TITLE AIN’T YOUR WORTH

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Somebody got that promotion. Somebody else just made manager. Now half of y’all are feeling like less of a person, and the other half acting like they graduated to a whole new species. Both sides are missing the point.

A title is just what a company decided to call your role this year. Next year they’ll reorganize and call it something different. That word on your badge has nothing to do with your value as a human being. Nothing. It never did.

The data backs that up. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report found that only 20% of employees worldwide feel genuinely engaged at work. Think about that. Eight out of ten people showing up every day, some of them with impressive titles and still feeling disconnected. A corner office doesn’t fix that.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes. VPs with corner offices and zero peace. Mailroom clerks living a full, beautiful life, family, faith and joy that no executive suite can buy. That’s not just a story. Gallup research shows that employees who are engaged but not actually thriving in their personal lives are 61% more likely to experience burnout. The title didn’t protect them. The title never does.

And burnout? It doesn’t care what your business card says. Gallup reports that 40% of employees worldwide said they experienced significant stress the day before they were surveyed. Managers, the very people who just got promoted, are burning out at some of the highest rates of any group. They chased the title. They got it. And a lot of them are exhausted.

So here’s what I want you to hear. Chase growth. Chase excellence. Chase the version of you that can actually sleep at night. Climb if you want to climb, but climb for the right reasons not because a title told you that’s where your worth lives.

Don’t let a job title tell you who you are. Not now, not ever.

Your worth was set long before any company ever looked at your resume.

Now go get your peace. I got work to do.

Check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekday afternoons at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.