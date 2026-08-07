Kandi Crush Battle: Back to School Edition

Classic soul, funk, hip-hop, and pop songs all feature the word 'Back' in the title.

Tracks span multiple generations, offering nostalgia and great music for all listeners.

Voting for the top song sparks conversation and highlights the variety within the back-to-school theme.

Source: David Corio / Getty

It’s officially back-to-school season, and this week’s Kandi Crush Battle is celebrating the occasion with a creative twist. Every song in this special edition has one thing in common—they all feature the word “Back” in the title. While the theme may be playful, the competition is anything but easy. From classic soul and funk to hip-hop and pop, this lineup spans multiple generations and offers something for every music fan.

Leading things off is Soul II Soul’s timeless classic “Back to Life.” Originally released in the late 1980s, the song became an international hit thanks to its unforgettable groove, soulful vocals, and message about moving forward after difficult times. It’s the kind of record that still sounds fresh every time it comes on.

Cameo brings the funk with “Back & Forth,” delivering the energetic style that made the legendary group one of the most recognizable acts of the decade. Justin Timberlake shifts the mood with “SexyBack,” a song that marked a major turning point in his solo career and dominated radio stations around the world. Its futuristic production and confident delivery helped redefine pop music during the mid-2000s.

Erykah Badu contributes “Back in the Day,” a reflective record that celebrates memories, growth, and the experiences that shape us. Her soulful approach provides a thoughtful contrast to the upbeat records surrounding it. Aaliyah’s “Back & Forth” remains one of the defining songs of her early career, introducing listeners to the smooth voice and effortless style that would eventually make her one of R&B’s most beloved artists.

Rounding out the battle is Juvenile’s “Back That Thing Up,” one of the most recognizable party anthems in hip-hop history. More than two decades after its release, the song continues to energize dance floors, sporting events, weddings, and celebrations everywhere.

What makes this Kandi Crush Battle so much fun is the incredible variety. Each song represents a different genre, generation, and musical style, yet they all fit perfectly within the back-to-school theme. Whether you’re reminiscing about your school days, remembering your favorite pep rallies, or simply enjoying great music, there’s a little nostalgia packed into every selection.

The real challenge is deciding which song deserves the top spot. Do you go with a soulful classic, a funk favorite, an R&B anthem, a pop blockbuster, or a hip-hop party starter? No matter which direction you choose, one thing is certain—this Back to School Edition is guaranteed to spark conversation. So which “Back” song gets your vote? Listen to the lineup, pick your favorite, and join the Kandi Crush Battle.