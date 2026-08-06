AV’s R And B Minute On Tupac, Diddy, The Voice And More

Tupac's alleged killer faces life in prison for 1996 murder

Diddy's release delayed after prison fight, now set for 2028

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' goes diamond, first female rap duo to achieve this

Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

Tupac Murder Trial Set To Start August 10th

(Las Vegas, NV) — The murder trial of the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur is set to begin next week in Las Vegas. Duane Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder, and faces life in prison without parole if convicted. The Clark County District Attorney’s office has submitted a list of potential witnesses that contains over 200 names. The trial is set to begin August 10th. Shakur was sitting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to him and opened fire on September 7th, 1996. He was shot multiple times and died six days later.

Diddy” Release Date Moved Back After Prison Fight

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has been pushed back after he was involved in a prison fight in July. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy will now be released on February 20th, 2028 instead of January 24th of that year. Combs had been sent to solitary confinement after the fight that started due to another inmate making a remark towards him. Diddy was previously sentenced to 50-months in prison after his conviction on two prostitution charges back in October 2025. His original release date was first set for June 2028.

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s Track “WAP” Goes Diamond

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are making history together. The Recording Industry Association of American has announced that their song “WAP” has been certified Diamond. It marks Cardi’s 4th Diamond certification and Megan Thee Stallion’s first. It’s also the first time two female rappers have ever earned a Diamond certification together.

The Voice’ To Have Celebrity Season

NBC’s “The Voice” is doing its first-ever celebrity edition. The network announced Tuesday that it’s starting production on “The Voice: Celebrity,” with Keke Palmer set to host. Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah and Riley Green will serve as the show’s coaches. This season will swap undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities, including actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, competing and reality television stars. The show will air sometime in 2027.

Viola Davis To Star In New Thriller Series At Paramount+

Viola Davis is set to star in a new thriller series. “Ascent,” which has been greenlit at Paramount-Plus, takes place in a dangerous world of “global corporate crisis and damage control.” Davis is slated to play elite corporate fixer Catriona Vail, who must use skills that’s made her “indispensable to billion-dollar clients” when her estranged daughter is in danger. The Oscar-winning actress says she’s “overwhelmingly excited about this journey.” The show is slated to begin production in 2027.

2027 Met Gala Theme Announced

The 2027 Met Gala theme has been announced. The theme for fashion’s biggest night out is “John Galliano: Horizons.” This marks only the third time a living designer is the focus of the exhibit that welcomes hundreds of high-profile attendees. The decision has stirred a lot of controversy after Galliano was tied to a string of racist and antisemitic incidents, but chief organizer Anna Wintour says “the exhibition won’t shy away from any of the darkness in John’s past. It’s part of what has shaped him.” The hosts for the iconic fundraising event that takes place at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art have yet to be announced.