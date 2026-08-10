DAILY DILEMMA: THE CLUTTER THEY LEFT BEHIND

Sorting through a loved one's possessions is emotionally and physically draining, but can be done gradually with support.

Focus on keeping meaningful items that hold memories, donating what can bless others, and letting go of the rest without guilt.

Plan ahead to spare your loved ones from the burden of sorting through your own belongings after you're gone.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

You lost somebody you love.

Now you are standing in their house, staring at closets full of clothes, drawers packed with old receipts, cabinets full of dishes and a garage stacked to the ceiling.

And you freeze.

Because this is not just a house full of stuff. This was their life.

Every shirt still looks like them. Every handwritten note sounds like them. You pick up an old coffee mug and suddenly you are crying right there in the kitchen.

That is grief.

And that is love.

We keep hearing about the Great Wealth Transfer, the trillions of dollars expected to pass from older generations to their children and grandchildren. But there is another transfer happening at the same time. Some are calling it the Great Junk Transfer.

It is the furniture. The clothes. The photographs. The Christmas decorations. The record collections. The boxes nobody has opened in 30 years. All the pieces of somebody’s life that another person must eventually sort through.

A 2026 consumer survey conducted by Talker Research for 1-800-GOT-JUNK? asked 2,200 adults in the United States, Canada and Australia about that experience. Among those who had helped clear out a relative’s home, 54 percent said dealing with the belongings made it harder for them to fully grieve. Respondents estimated that clearing out a relative’s home could take an average of 17 days.

So no, you are not weak because you cannot knock it all out in one weekend.

It is heavy work. Physically and emotionally.

You do not have to do it all in one day. And you do not have to do it alone.

Call your people. Bring your cousins, your siblings, your church family or those day one friends who know when to help and when to simply sit beside you.

Then take it one room at a time.

Make three piles.

Keep.

Give.

Let go.

Keep the things that truly carry a memory. Give away what could bless somebody else. Let go of what no longer has a purpose.

And do not let guilt make every decision.

That same survey found that 60 percent of respondents felt guilty or obligated to keep family items instead of getting rid of them. But 54 percent said they would rather inherit only a few meaningful belongings than everything a relative owned.

That tells you something.

People do not always want the entire house. They want the pieces that tell the story.

Save the family pictures. Keep the letter with their handwriting. Hold on to the record they played every Saturday morning or the chair they sat in while telling those same stories over and over.

Take a picture of anything you want to remember but cannot keep.

Then breathe.

That old junk drawer does not hold their soul. That broken lamp does not contain their love. Donating their clothes does not erase the years you shared.

Your memories are not being hauled away with the boxes.

And for those of us who are still here, maybe there is another lesson in all of this.

Do not leave your children with a house full of unanswered questions. Tell them what matters. Write down the stories behind the special items. Ask what they actually want. Clean out some of the clutter while you are still able to make those decisions yourself.

Because your family should have time to grieve you.

They should not have to spend every free moment trying to figure out what to do with everything you refused to let go.

Keep what holds the love.

Share what can help somebody else.

Release the rest without guilt.

Because the person you lost does not live inside those boxes.

They live in you.