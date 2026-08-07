AV’s H -Town Headlines

Houston hospitals lead Texas in U.S. News rankings, with Methodist and MD Anderson topping their categories

Woman arrested for making bomb threat on Frontier flight from Houston to Detroit

Harris County allocates $2.5M to investigate fatal ICE shooting of illegal immigrant

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Houston Claims Texas’ Top Hospital, National Cancer Lead

Houston hospitals are cementing their dominance in state and national health rankings. U.S. News and World Report has named Houston Methodist Hospital the top hospital in Texas for a 15th straight year. Houston Methodist is also the only facility in the state to make the publication’s national 20 hospital Honor Roll. Across town, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center earned the nation’s top cancer ranking for their 12th straight year. In all, Houston-area hospitals took seven of the top 10 spots statewide. This year U.S. News put more weight on patient survival and avoiding complications, while also considering what patients said about their care.

Woman Charged With Making Bomb Threat At Bush IAH

A woman is in custody and accused of making a bomb threat at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday. She was on board a Frontier Airlines flight from Houston to Detroit that was about to leave the gate. Police say the intoxicated woman said, “I could have planted a bomb since you didn’t check my boarding pass.” The passengers were taken off the plane while local and federal officers checked for a bomb without finding anything. The woman is charged with making a terroristic threat. Her name hasn’t been released. The flight was scheduled to take off at 2:54 p.m. Passengers were moved to a 10:15 p.m. flight.

Harris County Earmarks $2.5M For D-A’s Probe Of Fatal ICE Shooting

Harris County Commissioners are funding an investigation into the fatal shooting of an illegal immigrant during an ICE operation last month. On Thursday, the commissioners unanimously voted to support the probe by District Attorney Sean Teare [[ teer ]] to the tune of two-point-five million dollars over three years. An ICE officer shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 7th. Teare insisted that the money won’t be absorbed into his office’s general budget, but will be earmarked for the investigation.

SpaceX, Tesla Plan Terafab Chip Manufacturing Plant In Grimes County

A computer chip manufacturing campus that Elon Musk describes as the world’s largest is on its way to Grimes County. SpaceX and Tesla made a joint statement on Thursday to announce an initial investment of nearly 17 billion dollars in the Terafab manufacturing facility. The plant is eventually expected to create at least three thousand jobs, mostly in Grimes and Brazos Counties. The plant proposed for a rural area east of College Station will be about ten times the size of the main Gigafactory Texas building near Austin.

Astros Start Road Series Against San Diego Tonight

The Astros are looking to get back into the win column after Wednesday night’s 5-4 home loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Houston has dropped two of three and will visit the San Diego Padres tonight. First pitch at Petco Park is at 8:40 p.m.