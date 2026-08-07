Source: KBXX FM / Radio One Houston

If there was any question about Houston’s love for Ella Mai, Wednesday night’s “Do You Still Love Me?” Tour stop in Sugar Land answered it loud and clear. Ella Mai’s mic was on! The venue was packed from front to back as fans showed up dressed to impress, turning the concert into a full-blown date night and girls’ night. From sleek all-black fits to elevated streetwear and heels, the crowd matched the lover girl energy before Ella Mai even stepped on stage.

Once the lights went down, Ella Mai delivered exactly what fans came for: smooth vocals, heartfelt moments, and hit after hit. Throughout the night, she made it clear that Houston holds a special place in her heart. She told the crowd it was the best city in Texas on the tour, drawing one of the loudest reactions of the evening. She also reflected on how she’s been coming to Houston since around 2017, saying it’s been nearly a decade of love between her and the city. Judging by the screams every time she spoke, Houston feels the same way.

The audience sang every word to classics like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip” while also embracing songs from her latest project. It never felt like fans were just watching a performance—they were part of it. Every chorus echoed through the venue as thousands of voices joined Ella Mai, creating one of those concert moments that remind you why live music hits differently.

If you missed the Houston stop, you missed a night full of good vibes, incredible vocals, and a genuine artist-to-fan connection. Ella Mai didn’t just perform in Houston—she celebrated it. And after hearing her call H-Town the best stop in Texas, it’s safe to say the city gave that love right back.

🎥 Check out my videos below from the show!

Ella Mai Crowns Houston The Best Tour Stop In Texas (VIDEOS) was originally published on theboxhouston.com