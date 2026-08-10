AV’s H -Town Headlines

Customs seized counterfeit MLB, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Jaguar products worth nearly $4 million

Karmelo Anthony's attorneys argue his murder conviction should be overturned due to legal and constitutional errors

Houston police shot and killed an armed suspect who was standing over a man they found shot in a parking garage

Source: Drew Anthony / facebook

TX Authorities Seize Nearly $4M In Fake Designer Products

(Houston, TX) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Houston have seized nearly four million dollars worth of counterfeit merchandise. CBP announced Friday that officers at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport caught the fake goods. The seized items included counterfeit: MLB clothing, Nike clothing, Louis Vuitton bags, Cartier sunglasses and Jaguar Land Rover computer systems. Officials said the items violated intellectual property rights laws and were determined to be fake by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise. CBP said most of the counterfeit shipments originated in China and were headed for locations inside and outside the U.S.

Hearing Dates Set For Karmelo Anthony’s Motion For New Trial

(McKinney, TX) — Karmelo Anthony’s new appellate attorneys are seeking a new trial and the recusal of the judge. The attorney’s argue the former high school student’s murder conviction should be overturned because of alleged legal and constitutional errors during his trial. Hearings have been scheduled for both post-trial motions. Anthony’s motion to recuse is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 19th in the 49th District Court in Collin County. Anthony’s motion for a new trial is scheduled for Thursday, August 20th.

Gun Charges Against Harden Dismissed

(Houston, TX) — NBA guard James Harden is no longer facing gun charges in Texas. A Houston judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge on Thursday after the 11-time All-Star finished an alternative resolution program. Harden was arrested in June after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop. He’s currently a free agent after declining a 42-million-dollar option to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Houston Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect In Westheimer Parking Garage

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man down in an apartment complex parking garage on Westheimer near Fondren. They found an armed suspect standing over a man who appeared to have been shot several times. The officers ordered the suspect to drop his gun, but he didn’t comply. Several officers then shot him. The Houston Fire Department pronounced both the suspect and the victim dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

Human Remains Found During Search For Missing New Caney Woman

(New Caney, TX) — Investigators in Montgomery County are reporting the discovery of human remains believed to be those of a missing New Caney woman. Family members reported Maria Ortiz missing last month after she walked away from her home in the Oak Knoll area. Relatives told investigators Ortiz had been showing signs of dementia. Deputies worked with Texas Search and Rescue to find the remains in the woods near Ortiz’s home. Positive ID is expected later this week, along with her cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.

Moody’s Upgrades Houston’s Credit Rating

(Houston, TX) — Moody’s Ratings is upgrading Houston’s general credit rating for the first time in about 12 years. Moody’s boosted the city’s credit rating last week from Aa3 to Aa2. A better rating can help Houston borrow money for long-term projects at lower interest rates. Moody’s says it based the upgrade on budget decisions the city made for fiscal year 2027 that will reduce a projected 209-million-dollar budget shortfall to about 27 million dollars.

Galveston Children’s Museum Moving To Moody Gardens For 2 Years This Fall

(Galveston, TX) — The Galveston Children’s Museum is planning to move into the Discovery Museum at Moody Gardens for two years, starting in November. The museum has operated at the historic Moody Mansion since 2014. The partnership with Moody Gardens will continue through January 7th, 2029, while the Children’s Museum continues to look for a permanent home.

Astros Start Three-Game Road Series Against SF Giants

(San Francisco, CA) — The Astros’ road trip continues tonight with the first of three against the San Francisco Giants. Houston is looking to get back into the win column after dropping two of three against the San Diego Padres, including Sunday’s 7-2 loss. First pitch at Oracle Park is at 8:45 p.m.