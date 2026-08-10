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Kandi Crush Battle: Back 2 School

Kandi Crush Battle: Back 2 School With The Ultimate R&B & Hip-Hop Playlist

Published on August 10, 2026
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2018 Janet Jackson
Source: JanetJackson.com / client provided

It’s time to sharpen those pencils, grab that backpack and get ready for another edition of Kandi Crush Battle! Today’s battle is taking us all the way back to school with six songs that have absolutely nothing to do with homework but EVERYTHING to do with having a good time.

First up, we have Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life.” And honestly, could there be a better song to kick off a back-to-school edition? That groove hits immediately. You hear those first few sounds and suddenly you’re walking into the school building like you own the place. It’s smooth, classy and still sounds good decades later. Then we have the late, great Luther Vandross with “She Loves Me Back.” Luther had a way of making love sound like the best thing that ever happened to you. This one is pure grown-and-sexy energy. Vivian Green’s “Get Right Back To You” keeps things soulful. Vivian has always been able to take those complicated feelings and turn them into something beautiful, and this one fits perfectly into a playlist about finding your way back to somebody.

Then Janet Jackson slides into the battle with “Come Back To Me.” Baby, this is Janet in her feelings! It’s the kind of song that makes you stare out the window and think about somebody you probably shouldn’t be thinking about. But we’re not staying emotional for too long because Aaliyah’s “Back & Forth” brings that youthful energy right back. That beat, that voice and that effortless cool? Timeless. And then Juvenile said, “Enough of all this!” with “Back That Thang Up.” Now THAT is how you turn the school parking lot into a party! Six songs. Six different moods. One Kandi Crush Battle. So who’s getting your vote? Are you going smooth and soulful, or are you taking it all the way to the dance floor?

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