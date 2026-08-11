Kandi Crush Battle: Ralph Tresvant vs. Bobby Brown

Source: Ashley Trybula | @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Now this is the kind of Kandi Crush Battle that can start an argument at the cookout! Today we’re putting two New Edition legends head-to-head: Ralph Tresvant vs. Bobby Brown. And before anybody gets upset, let me remind you: we’re here to celebrate the music! Ralph opens the battle with “Stone Cold Gentleman,” bringing that smooth, romantic energy that made him one of R&B’s favorite voices. Ralph could sing a love song and make you feel like somebody was about to bring you flowers and take you somewhere nice.

Then Bobby Brown walks in with “Every Little Step.” And listen…Bobby was not playing around. That song is pure late-’80s/early-’90s R&B energy. The dance moves, the production, the attitude — everything about it screams Bobby Brown. Ralph comes back with “Sensitivity,” and this is where he really starts showing his hand. That song is smooth without trying too hard. It’s one of those records that can instantly change the atmosphere.

Then Bobby brings out “Roni.” Now we’re talking about a certified slow-jam classic. Bobby had that ability to sound vulnerable and confident at the same time.Ralph gives us “Do What I Gotta Do,” another reminder that his voice was built for those emotional R&B records. Then Bobby closes things out with “Rock Wit’cha,” which is exactly the kind of record that makes you want to grab somebody and slow dance. And that’s the problem with this battle: both men came prepared! Do you want Ralph’s smooth and soulful delivery, or Bobby’s swagger and unmistakable energy? I’m not saying this battle is going to cause family problems… But I’m also not saying it won’t.