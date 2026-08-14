Kandi Crush Battle: Slave vs. Midnight Star

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Ohhhh, now we’re getting funky! Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is taking us straight to the dance floor with Slave vs. Midnight Star. If your shoulders aren’t moving by the end of this one, you might want to check your pulse! Slave starts things off with “Slide.” And let me tell you something: there are certain songs that don’t ask you to dance. They TELL you to dance. “Slide” is one of those records. The groove is right there waiting for you.Midnight Star answers with “No Parking (On The Dance Floor).” Now that’s a title I can get behind! Because once this song comes on, apparently there are no cars, no chairs and definitely no excuses. The dance floor belongs to everybody.

Then Midnight Star comes back with “Curious.” This is another one of those records that immediately transports you to another era. It’s funky, it’s smooth and it’s got that unmistakable Midnight Star sound. Slave brings the energy back with “Watching You.” If you’ve ever felt somebody watching you from across the room, this is your soundtrack! Then Midnight Star hits us with “Wet My Whistle.” And yes, we’re still talking about music, honey! This is that playful, funky energy that makes you want to get up and have a good time. Slave closes the battle with “Just A Touch of Love.” And what a way to finish! This matchup is a celebration of funk, R&B, grooves and records that refuse to let you sit still. So put your best dance shoes on and get ready. Because with these six songs, there is officially no parking on the dance floor!