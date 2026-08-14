Listen Live
Close
Kandi Eastman

Kandi Crush Battle: Slave vs. Midnight Star

Kandi Crush Battle: Slave vs. Midnight Star Takes Us Straight to the Dance Floor

Published on August 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Midnight Star - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Ohhhh, now we’re getting funky! Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is taking us straight to the dance floor with Slave vs. Midnight Star. If your shoulders aren’t moving by the end of this one, you might want to check your pulse! Slave starts things off with “Slide.” And let me tell you something: there are certain songs that don’t ask you to dance. They TELL you to dance. “Slide” is one of those records. The groove is right there waiting for you.Midnight Star answers with “No Parking (On The Dance Floor).” Now that’s a title I can get behind! Because once this song comes on, apparently there are no cars, no chairs and definitely no excuses. The dance floor belongs to everybody.

Then Midnight Star comes back with “Curious.” This is another one of those records that immediately transports you to another era. It’s funky, it’s smooth and it’s got that unmistakable Midnight Star sound. Slave brings the energy back with “Watching You.” If you’ve ever felt somebody watching you from across the room, this is your soundtrack! Then Midnight Star hits us with “Wet My Whistle.” And yes, we’re still talking about music, honey! This is that playful, funky energy that makes you want to get up and have a good time. Slave closes the battle with “Just A Touch of Love.” And what a way to finish! This matchup is a celebration of funk, R&B, grooves and records that refuse to let you sit still. So put your best dance shoes on and get ready. Because with these six songs, there is officially no parking on the dance floor!

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
6 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

5 Things A$AP Rocky Revealed About Rihanna That Make Us Love Her Even More

Comments
A concert poster featuring a man in a red suit playing a guitar, with a woman in a red dress standing next to him. The text reads "Majic 102.1 Under the Stars" and lists the performers as "BABYFACE" and "KEYSHIA COLE".
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Majic Under The Stars Featuring Babyface with Keyshia Cole

Comments
Madd Hatta Show May 2026 Banner
Droppin' Jewels with The Madd Hatta  |  Madd Hatta

DROPPING JEWELS: THE DIFFICULT EMPLOYEE

Comments
11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Style Gallery: Put Some Respect On Marlo Hampton’s Name When Talking About RHOA Fashion

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close