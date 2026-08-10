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Football programs are treating custom jerseys as part of their recruiting strategy

Discover how football programs boost recruiting strategy with custom jerseys. Elevate your team's presence and attract top talent now!

Published on August 10, 2026
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Football programs are boosting recruiting strategy with custom jerseys
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #-eFvC0j1gH8, '' uploaded by Anderson Schmig (https://unsplash.com/@schmig), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-football-player-running-with-the-ball-in-his-hand–eFvC0j1gH8 on March 15th, 2024. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Today’s football programs are enhancing their recruiting strategy with custom jerseys that feature personalized, high-impact uniforms. The custom team uniforms, which are visually striking and appealing, help attract the attention of top talents. 

Innovative football recruiting strategies like this have become more crucial, as participation in the sport has made a comeback following pre-pandemic declines. According to a September 2025 story from the NFHS, participation in high school football has increased by over 200,000 each year following the pandemic. 

What Does “Recruiting Strategy” Mean? 

Recruiting strategy refers to an organization’s clear, long-term plan to attract, hire, and secure the best people for open positions. It’s a proactive approach to team building, aiming to create a sustainable, long-term network of talent rather than a one-off response to vacancies. 

What Are the Most Crucial Steps of the Recruitment Process? 

Recruitment steps vary from one organization to another, although you’ll find similarities in how employers recruit workers and the steps involved in high school and college football recruitment.

The first step is job analysis. Whether it’s for a workforce or a football team, this part defines the core tasks, skills, and performance standards needed to fulfill a role.

Next is candidate sourcing. Recruiters create job postings for the people they need.

Once applications roll in, recruiters collect and screen resumes. They review applications thoroughly to find the best possible matches for the role. 

Shortlisting follows. In this case, recruiters filter the initial matches they’ve found into smaller groups (e.g., top 10). 

Applicants who make it to the shortlist then usually go through an interview. It’s a must for them to display strong communication skills and professional body language

The last step is the final offer. Recruiters make a formal job offer to their number one choice. 

How Do Football Programs Boost Recruiting Strategy With Custom Jerseys?

Football programs spend a lot of money on recruitment, of which college football schools are a perfect example.

Digital media platform Sportico, for instance, reported in January 2026 that Tennessee spent $4.6 million during fiscal year 2025 for its football recruitment. Texas A&M spent $3.09 million, while Georgia spent $2.98 million. 

With so much money on the line, it’s no wonder programs are moving toward more innovative team branding to attract and make their prospective talents’ heads turn. They’re revamping college and high school sports marketing strategies, focusing on enhancing school spirit and visual identity, something custom football team jerseys and uniforms deliver on. 

High-quality custom jerseys boasting bold colors and unique logos make football teams easy to spot. Superior materials give members, new and old, immediate validation, proving that their teams are investing in them.

You should know, too, that custom jerseys made of high-quality materials are “camera-ready,” making them even more attractive to young talents. Their premium fabrics, stand-out inks, and sharp printing deliver vibrant results, whether in photos taken with a smartphone or in a studio. 

Football Recruitment Has Become More Innovative

Today’s football programs and teams are focusing on a more inclusive recruiting strategy, with custom jerseys at its core. They’re using these quality uniforms as a crucial, high-impact tool for belongingness, team building, and school spirit to attract top talent.

Browse our other recent posts for more on the latest in entertainment, lifestyle, and local and national news. 

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