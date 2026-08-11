DAILY DILEMMA: THE WNBA DRAFT STUNT NOBODY ASKED FOR

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, two former NBA players, said they are declaring for the 2027 WNBA draft. Two grown men. Declaring for a women’s league. And they say it is to challenge the league’s transgender eligibility rules.

YES THEY DID.

We had a caller ring in, and he did not hold back. He called them stooges chasing likes, not protecting anybody. Listen to how he put it.

“These stooges are not protecting women’s rights. They’re just advocating for whatever gets them popular.”

That line stuck with me. Could that listener had been on to something, not some men really standing up for women? Or is this a made up moment built for social media clout.

Here is what folks skip over. The WNBA’s own agreement just says “only players who are women are eligible.” No biological language in there. And check this. There is no transgender woman playing in the WNBA right now. None trying to either. So who exactly are we protecting from what?

You want a real threat to women’s sports? Try this. Sixty percent of girls drop out of sports by age fourteen. That is double the rate of boys. Double. Nobody is holding a rally about that.

The players’ union said it best. They “will not be used as political pawns.” Respect.

So here is the daily dilemma, Majic 102.1. Should women’s pro sports have a clear biological standard, or should transgender women compete based on gender identity? While you’re thinking about that…does the NBA clearly state “only men are eligible?

Just in case you were wondering: “The National Basketball Association (NBA) rulebook does not state that only men are eligible to play. The NBA operates as an open-competition league rather than a men-only restricted league, meaning women are technically eligible to play or be drafted if they possess the requisite skill level.”

Furthermore, In 1977, Lusia Harris became the first and only woman officially drafted by an NBA team (the New Orleans Jazz), and players like Ann Meyers tried out and signed a free-agent contract offer contextually, though no woman has yet played in a regular-season game.

I’ll just leave that here since there’s alot of hype about what the WNBA is doing.