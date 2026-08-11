Ashanti’s Appearance At The 'RNB' Tour Proves What We Already Know – She's Still That Girl

Ashanti's captivating stage presence and killer fashion sense command attention at the RNB Tour.

Her powerful vocals and hit songs from the early 2000s still resonate with fans decades later.

Ashanti exudes a perfect balance of sexiness and class, earning her praise as an iconic R&B artist.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ashanti doesn’t need much to remind some why she’s the people’s princess. Give our girl a mic, a sexy look, and enough room to do what she does best, and she’ll handle the rest.

Ashanti is exactly who she says she is.

The R&B favorite joined Usher and Chris Brown’s tour stop at MetLife Stadium on August 8, stepping on stage with the songs we grew up on, the vocals we know and a black-on-black look that immediately had our attention.

RNB Tour: Ashanti Said ‘Black On Black On Black On Black‘

“We got the black on black on black on black,” Ashanti said backstage while describing her stage fit to Fits From The Streets.

Her custom look, styled and designed by Tim B, was bedroom bombshell meets stage diva. Ashanti wore a sparkling black bustier underneath a sheer, glossy robe with lace details. A corseted waistband hugged her waist, while garters connected to sheer thigh-high stockings.

She finished the look with pointed Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. A sparkling choker and statement earrings brought even more shine.

Her hair was long, straight and jet black with a middle part. Smoky eyes, dramatic lashes and a nude lip completed the beauty moment.

“I’m sexy, classy … never trashy,” Ashanti added with a laugh while talking about her style.

RNB Tour: Ashanti Matched Her Fly Fit With An Even Better Strut

And when she grabbed the mic, the mic was on.

She treated MetLife to songs fans have been singing for more than 20 years, including “Foolish,” while reminding everybody that the voice behind those early-2000s classics is still very much there.

She also added a strut that rivals any runway model’s walk. Her sashay was sashaying.

Fans were loving every minute of it.

“Ashanti still fine to death,” one person wrote beneath footage from the night. “Mrs Haynes looks dam good,” another added.

One fan even called out her husband, Nelly, directly: “NELLY!!!!! Ya wife out here lookin fine again.” And our personal favorite may be the simplest: “@ashanti is that girl!!”

Ashanti gave us the hair, the curves, the sexy walk and the vocals. She gave us songs that immediately take us back. And somehow, more than two decades later, seeing her pop up on stage still feels like seeing one of our girls win.

That’s why we call her the people’s princess.

Ashanti’s Appearance At The 'RNB' Tour Proves What We Already Know – She's Still That Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com