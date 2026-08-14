AARON BROOKS: THE 4TH GRADER WHO WROTE THE BOOK ON BIG FEELINGS!

9-year-old author AaRon Brooks wrote a children's book about a robot who learns to control his emotions.

AaRon used his own struggles with overwhelming feelings to create the book and interactive resources.

The book and website aim to teach kids practical coping strategies for managing strong emotions.

Source: Madd Hatta Show / Majic 102.1

Most fourth graders spend their free time playing games, hanging out with friends or figuring out what they want for lunch.

AaRon Brooks decided to write a book.

And not just any book. He created a robot named Turbo to help other kids deal with something AaRon knows a little bit about himself: big feelings.

In Turbo’s Big Red Switch, Turbo is normally a happy robot who enjoys school, learning and playing with his friends. But every now and then, things don’t go his way and his emotions start getting bigger.

And bigger.

And BIGGER.

Before long, Turbo’s wires are sparking, his lights are flickering and his mood gauge is flashing red.

Sound familiar, parents?

The good news is Turbo discovers he has a superpower. He can learn to control his “emotion engine” by using calming techniques and coping skills taught by the people around him.

And that’s where Turbo’s story and AaRon’s story connect.

AaRon admits there were times when he had trouble managing his own emotions. If something didn’t go according to plan or felt unfair, those feelings could become overwhelming.

But as AaRon learned better ways to handle frustration, disappointment and anger, he started seeing a difference both inside the classroom and at home.

Then he had an idea.

What if the things helping him could help another kid too?

With some assistance from his mother, Melba Brooks, who also teaches at Duke Elementary, AaRon turned his experience into Turbo’s Big Red Switch, a colorful children’s picture book designed to make emotional regulation easier for kids to understand.

But the Brooks family didn’t stop with the book.

AaRon and his mom teamed up with professionals to create an interactive website featuring a “Calm Corner,” where children can practice breathing and grounding exercises when their own emotional gauge starts heading toward red.

They’ve also created worksheets, calming activities and motivational posters that parents, teachers and counselors can use with children.

One of AaRon’s favorites shows Turbo squeezing toothpaste from a tube. The message is simple but powerful: words are like toothpaste. Once they come out, you can’t put them back in.

That’s a pretty big lesson coming from a pretty young author.

AaRon has already spent part of his summer making library appearances and even served as a guest author aboard the Alvin ISD Book Bus and every third Sunday of the month he’s reading and selling his book at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop at 5515 Kirby Drive.

And apparently Turbo isn’t finished having adventures.

AaRon is already thinking about what challenge his robot hero might face next.

But first things first.

He’s got fourth grade to handle.

And judging by what he’s already accomplished, Turbo may not be the only one with a superpower.

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