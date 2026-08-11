DAILY DILEMMA: TEXAS THC BAN: FAIR OR FOUL?

Texas criminalizes possession of certain hemp-derived THC products as felonies, despite legal alcohol sales.

Thousands of businesses and jobs built around these products are now at risk due to the legal change.

Felony convictions can haunt people for years, raising questions about whether the punishment fits the offense.

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Let me make sure I understand this.

I can walk into a convenience store, buy a tall can of malt liquor, drink myself silly and stumble home. That’s legal.

But get caught with the wrong THC product in Texas now, and you could be looking at a felony.

How does that make sense?

Texas has come down hard on hemp-derived products like Delta-8, Delta-10, THCP and other cannabinoids that have been sitting on smoke shop shelves for years. Products people were buying legally yesterday can now put somebody in serious legal trouble today.

And we’re not talking about a little ticket.

Possession can mean a state jail felony, carrying anywhere from 180 days to two years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000.

A federal judge has already refused an emergency request to stop the restrictions, so for the moment, this is where Texas stands.

But there’s another side to this that shouldn’t get lost.

Hemp became a multibillion-dollar business in Texas. Thousands of stores built businesses around these products. People opened shops, hired workers, signed leases and built livelihoods around something the state allowed to be sold.

Now the rules have changed, and a lot of those businesses are wondering what happens next.

That means jobs.

That means rent.

That means somebody’s mortgage.

That means families who may have nothing to do with whether you personally like THC or not.

Then somebody brought up something on the show that stuck with me.

They said, “Watch how many people end up with felonies behind this.”

And that opens up a much bigger conversation.

Because once you start turning possession cases into felony cases, the punishment doesn’t always end when somebody leaves the courthouse. A felony conviction can follow a person into employment, housing and other parts of life for years.

And naturally, people are going to ask who will be arrested and prosecuted the most.

That question matters.

My other problem is the contradiction.

Alcohol has destroyed plenty of families, caused deadly crashes and started more than a few fights. Still, you can buy it almost everywhere.

But we’ve decided certain THC products deserve some of the toughest criminal penalties available.

You don’t have to be pro-weed to look at that and say, “Hold on. Are these penalties really matching the offense?”

That’s the conversation I want to have.

Not whether you smoke.

Not whether you drink.

Not whether you personally like THC.

I’m asking whether Texas has gone too far by turning possession of these products into a felony-level offense.

Because once somebody gets that F beside their name, this ain’t just about getting high anymore.

It can change the rest of their life.

So Houston, what do you think? Is Texas protecting people with this crackdown, or is the punishment way bigger than the crime?

Check out my Daily Dilemma weekdays on Majic 102.1.