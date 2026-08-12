The Hair Serum Perfume Designed for Silk Presses, Blowouts, And Natural Hair

Textured-hair consumers can now choose hair fragrance without compromising their style.

LEIӘR's serum perfumes contain ingredients to nourish hair and maintain hairstyles.

Hairstylists recommend using hair serum perfumes sparingly to avoid weighing down the hair.

Source: LEIӘR / LEIӘR

If you ask me, nothing beats hearing that you smell good. Whether you’re building an irresistible sillage by layering fragrances or sticking to your favorite eau de parfum and oils, the goal is the same: to leave behind a delicious scent that lingers. Hair perfumes have become part of that equation, but traditional mists aren’t always the best match for every hair type or style. From dryness to texture reversion, the wrong formula can leave you choosing between maintaining your hair and smelling divine. Enter LEIӘR, a Black woman-owned brand looking to change the hair perfume game with its innovative Serum Perfume.

Inside the LEIӘR Serum Perfume collection

Described as the first of its kind, LEIӘR is joining the hair fragrance conversation with two Serum Perfume formulas: REBEL for fine-to-medium hair and REIGN for color-treated and textured hair. Traditional hair perfumes are often water-based mists, but LEIӘR CEO and founder Bria Bryant says she created the brand’s serum perfume to address a longstanding gap in the category. “The gap was clear: textured-hair consumers were being asked to choose between preserving their style and wearing fragrance,” Bria tells us. “The LEIӘR Serum Perfume reimagines hair perfume as a high-performance hybrid, so fragrance and hair performance hold equal weight instead of competing priorities.”

Intentionality was top of mind when creating the two formulas. Bria notes that a professional hairstylist tested REBEL and REIGN across multiple hair types, including 3C to 4C textures. Each formula contains conditioning ingredients, including the brand’s LUMIVEIL™ Complex technology, proteins, and plant oils and extracts, designed to support both hair nourishment and styling performance.

According to Bria, another key difference is the formulas’ lightweight serum texture. Instead of relying primarily on alcohol and water, the Serum Perfumes are “designed to deliver fragrance while conditioning the hair and helping maintain styles. “The formula delivers scent through a conditioning, anti-reversion system that smooths the hair cuticle, softens, and enhances shine,” Bria says. “Additionally, it helps styles stay intact, especially for natural, protective, and heat-styled looks.”

Source: LEIӘR / LEIӘR

What a hairstylist wants you to know about LEIӘR’s Serum Perfumes

For hairstylist and silk press specialist Devorah of Brooklyn’s Silk Press Princess Hair Studio, a good hair fragrance should do more than make your mane smell good. Traditional hair mists are a finishing step, but a hair serum perfume provides additional styling benefits. “Hair serum perfume is multi-functional, and on top of adding fragrance to the hair, it assists with styling, adding a lightweight shine and gloss on the hair,” Devorah says.

That versatility is perfect for textured hair, which benefits from products that provide softness and shine without compromising the style. Devorah notes that LEIӘR’s lightweight, oil-based serum can help control frizz, soften strands, and assist with detangling. Additionally, the product adds shine while also serving as a styling and finishing product.

Still, when it comes to a fresh silk press, less is more. Devorah notes that overusing product or using too many heavy products can easily weigh the hair down and ruin the look. For a serum perfume, she recommends using one to three drops while wet styling and no more than one to two drops at the end of the style for added shine and fragrance.

Remember, knowing how a product behaves on the hair is equally important. According to Devorah, there is a noticeable difference between a product that helps smooth the hair and one that simply coats it. “A product that truly seals the cuticle is going to leave the hair feeling smooth, soft, and lightweight while helping to reduce frizz and lock in moisture,” she says. “The hair should still have movement and bounce.”

Products that sit on the surface of the hair, she adds, can leave strands feeling heavy or greasy and create buildup over time. “They might give you instant shine, but it’s usually temporary and doesn’t actually improve the condition of the hair,” Devorah says.

For those with textured, color-treated, or chemically treated hair, Devorah emphasizes that proper hydration should come first. Fragranced serums are a great addition; however, prioritizing moisture helps minimize dryness and breakage during styling.

Shop the LEIӘR Serum Perfume collection here.

The Hair Serum Perfume Designed for Silk Presses, Blowouts, And Natural Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com