10 Hot Boys Songs We Wanna Hear on the No Limit & Cash Money Tour

Source: Cash Money / General Houston is about to get a heavy dose of New Orleans Hip-Hop when the Cash Money & No Limit Tour takes over Toyota Center on Friday, September 11. The tour brings two of Southern rap’s most important labels together under one roof, with Cash Money represented by Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G., alongside Master P and the No Limit family. With that much history on one stage, the question isn’t whether we’re getting classics. It’s which classics make the setlist. Lil Wayne isn’t listed on the Houston lineup, so we left his solo records off this list, but songs where Weezy appears as a featured artist or member of the Hot Boys are fair game. RELATED: Cash Money & No Limit Tour Kicks Off in H-Town Sept. 11 RELATED: Win a Trip to See Jeezy in Las Vegas Plus $3,000 Cash Long before Cash Money became an international powerhouse, brothers Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams were building the label from the ground up in New Orleans. Founded in 1991, Cash Money initially grew by selling New Orleans bounce and local rap before assembling a roster that included Juvenile, B.G., Lil Wayne, Turk and producer Mannie Fresh. The turning point came in 1998, when Cash Money struck its landmark distribution deal with Universal Records. Soon afterward, Juvenile’s 400 Degreez helped introduce the label’s unmistakable New Orleans sound to the rest of the country. By the end of the decade, Cash Money wasn’t just representing New Orleans. Birdman, Slim, Mannie Fresh and their roster had helped make the South impossible for the rest of Hip-Hop to ignore. Check out the 10 Cash Money songs we gotta hear at the big show.

1. Juvenile – “Back That Azz Up” Year: 1999

Album: 400 Degreez

Featuring: Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne There may not be a more obvious choice for No. 1. The moment Mannie Fresh’s opening strings hit, everybody in Toyota Center will know exactly what time it is. “Back That Azz Up” became Juvenile’s breakthrough national hit and one of the defining Southern Hip-Hop records of its era, reaching No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. More than 25 years later, it can still turn a party upside down within seconds. If Juvenile performs only one song in Houston, this has to be it.

2. B.G. – “Bling Bling” Year: 1999

Album: Chopper City in the Ghetto

Featuring: Big Tymers, Juvenile & Lil Wayne Before everybody was talking about “ice,” Cash Money helped make “bling bling” part of everyday vocabulary. B.G.’s signature hit was a full Cash Money family affair, with Baby, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and Lil Wayne joining him on a record built around jewelry, money and the larger-than-life lifestyle that became part of the label’s image. The song reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of Cash Money’s defining late-’90s records.

3. Juvenile – “Ha” Year: 1998

Album: 400 Degreez Before “Back That Azz Up” took over the country, “Ha” gave listeners outside Louisiana a crash course in Juvenile. Over one of Mannie Fresh’s most distinctive productions, Juve paints pictures of New Orleans street life while ending practically every line with the same unforgettable “ha.” The record became a national introduction to both Juvenile and the sound Cash Money was preparing to unleash on Hip-Hop. Hearing that beat inside Toyota Center would immediately take the crowd back to 1998.

4. Hot Boys – “I Need a Hot Girl” Year: 1999

Album: Guerrilla Warfare The Hot Boys were Cash Money’s supergroup, bringing together Juvenile, B.G., Turk and Lil Wayne at a time when all four were becoming major names in Southern Hip-Hop. “I Need a Hot Girl” became one of the group’s signature records and helped Guerrilla Warfare define the classic Cash Money era. With multiple members of that original movement represented on the Houston tour, this is exactly the type of record that could create one of the night’s biggest throwback moments.

5. Big Tymers – “Get Your Roll On” Year: 2000

Album: I Got That Work Few records captured Cash Money’s turn-of-the-century swagger better than “Get Your Roll On.” Mannie Fresh and Baby made riding through the city in expensive cars sound like a lifestyle everyone wanted to experience. The beat, hook and attitude are pure Cash Money, and with Birdman and Mannie Fresh both on the Houston lineup, there’s almost no excuse for this one not to make the set.

6. Big Tymers – “#1 Stunna” Year: 2000

Album: I Got That Work

Featuring: Juvenile & Lil Wayne Before “stunting” became one of the most recognizable words associated with Cash Money, there was “#1 Stunna.” Baby and Mannie Fresh took the label’s obsession with cars, jewelry and success and turned it into an anthem, while Juvenile and Lil Wayne added to the Cash Money posse-cut feel. The track appeared alongside “Get Your Roll On” on the platinum I Got That Work album. This is peak shiny-suit, helicopter, luxury-car Cash Money energy, and it belongs on the Houston setlist.

7. Cash Money Millionaires – “Project Chick” Year: 2000

Album: Baller Blockin’ Soundtrack The Baller Blockin’ era deserves some love during this tour, and “Project Chick” is the obvious choice. The record brought together the Cash Money crew over another unmistakable Mannie Fresh production and became one of the label’s most memorable posse cuts, reaching the Billboard charts in 2000. If the Houston show turns into a full Cash Money reunion onstage, this is the type of song built for that moment.

8. Big Tymers – “Still Fly” Year: 2002

Album: Hood Rich By 2002, Cash Money had already established itself as a powerhouse, but the Big Tymers were still getting bigger. “Still Fly” gave Baby and Mannie Fresh one of the biggest records of their career, mixing comedy, confidence and financial struggle into a song about looking like a million dollars even when your bank account says otherwise. The singalong hook makes this one especially suited for an arena. Expect thousands of people to know every word.

9. B.G. – “Cash Money Is An Army” Year: 1999

Album: Chopper City in the Ghetto If one song perfectly captures the confidence of Cash Money’s late-’90s takeover, it’s “Cash Money Is An Army.” Produced by Mannie Fresh, the record gave B.G. a chance to plant the Cash Money flag while the label was beginning to explode nationally. The song appeared on B.G.’s platinum Chopper City in the Ghetto album alongside “Bling Bling” and became one of the standout records from his classic run. With B.G. and Mannie Fresh both hitting the stage in Houston, hearing this one live would feel like a salute to the era when Cash Money was becoming one of the biggest forces in Southern Hip-Hop.