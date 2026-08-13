AV’S Entertainment News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow struggles financially since his passing and is the sole provider for their young daughter.

Widow is in a court battle with Warner's mother over his finances, including a prenuptial agreement promise.

Vic Mensa launches new podcast featuring rare conversations with various artists.

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

GoFundMe Set Up For Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow

A GoFundMe has been set up for the widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The fundraising page says Tenisha Warner has been struggling financially since her husband passed away last year, and has been the sole provider of their young daughter. “Page Six” says the widow is also in a court battle with Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother over their finances. Warner became famous in the 1980s for playing Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” and married Tenisha in 2022. He died in 2025 at the age of 54. Last month, she reportedly filed a lawsuit against Warner’s mother, who is in charge of the family trust, saying she was promised over a million dollars in a prenuptial agreement.

Vic Mensa Discusses Launch Of New Podcast

(Undated) — Vic Mensa is set to launch a new podcast. The rapper made an appearance on The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning to promote “The Vic Mensa Show.” It’ll feature rare conversations with Chance The Rapper, Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Van Lathan and more. Mensa’s “The Vic Mensa Show” launches on August 26th.

Eminem auctioning off autographed sneakers to benefit youth foundation

Eminem is auctioning off over 100 hand-signed pairs of personal sneakers to support the Marshall Mathers Foundation. Bidding is open for the online auction until Tuesday, Aug. 25, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. The collection includes sneakers from Nike, Jordan Brand, PUMA, Adidas, and other brands, with highlights such as custom Air Jordans worn by Eminem during his Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance. The Marshall Mathers Foundation aims to provide resources and opportunities to disadvantaged youth in Detroit and surrounding communities.

Paris Jackson Reveals Strict Rules Dad Michael Jackson Set at Neverland: No TV, Rides, Animals

Paris Jackson recently opened up about her close bond with her late father, Michael Jackson, describing him as her “best friend” and revealing that he was a “funny guy.” Despite their public lives, Paris prefers to keep her relationship with her father private. She shared insights into her isolated childhood, including limited access to attractions at Neverland Ranch and strict rules about watching television. Paris also recalled surprise outings to Chuck E. Cheese where she and her siblings had to act “normal” to avoid being recognized.

Michael Jackson ‘Second Family’ Child Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Tossed Out of Court

Michael Jackson’s estate has successfully moved the claims of the Cascio siblings to private arbitration, following a ruling by Judge Hernán D. Vera. The siblings allege that Jackson and his advisors molested them for decades, which the estate denies as an attempt to extort money. The Cascio siblings, who were once close to Jackson, now challenge the 2019 settlement agreement, raising questions about the handling of sensitive allegations and the power of confidentiality agreements. Fans speculate on the return of the Captain EO attraction at Disney, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Michael Jackson, as a plush Fuzzball is released at the D23 convention.

Chris Brown Seeks New Trial in Dog-Bite Case, Citing Rihanna Talks

Chris Brown is seeking a new trial in a lawsuit filed by his former housekeeper over a dog attack, claiming that the jury’s $13 million verdict was influenced by improper evidence related to his 2008 assault of Rihanna. Brown’s lawyers argue that the trial judge allowed inflammatory questions during the trial, including about his past felony conviction. They believe that the verdict was inflated and are requesting a new trial in front of a different jury. The housekeeper’s lawyer, Nancy Doumanian, is confident that the judge will deny the request, stating that the evidence was overwhelming and the jury made the right decision. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to collect the judgment from Brown’s profits from his stadium tour with Usher.