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National Creamsicle Day Is Here!

Published on August 14, 2026
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Kandi Eastman
Source: General / Radio One

Listen, I don’t care how old you get—some flavors will always take you straight back to childhood. And for me, orange and vanilla will always be one of those combinations. That’s why National Creamsicle Day on August 14 is a holiday I can absolutely get behind. In 2026, the unofficial food holiday falls on Friday, August 14, giving us the perfect excuse to cool off with that classic citrus-and-cream combination. 

There’s just something about a Creamsicle. You get that bright orange flavor first, and then comes the creamy vanilla center. It’s sweet. It’s cold. It’s refreshing. And somehow, it tastes exactly like summer. The classic Creamsicle is built around a vanilla ice cream center surrounded by a fruit-flavored outer layer, traditionally orange.  And while there are plenty of frozen treats out there now, sometimes you don’t need anything complicated. You just need the classic.

That’s what I love about food holidays. They give us an excuse to revisit something we may not have thought about in years.You might see a Creamsicle in the freezer aisle and suddenly remember standing outside on a hot summer afternoon, trying to eat it before it melted all over your hands. Or maybe it reminds you of being a kid at the pool. Or an ice cream truck. Or summer vacation. Food has a funny way of holding memories.

And if you don’t want to simply buy one, you can even make your own Creamsicle-inspired treat at home. Orange juice, vanilla ice cream and a little freezer time can get you surprisingly close to that classic flavor combination.  You can also take the flavor and turn it into desserts like cheesecake, cupcakes, pies or other orange-and-vanilla creations.

But personally? I’m keeping it simple. Give me that classic orange-and-cream flavor, and I’m happy. So this Friday, August 14, don’t overthink it. Go find yourself a Creamsicle. Take that first bite. And let the nostalgia do what nostalgia does best. Because sometimes you don’t need a fancy dessert.

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