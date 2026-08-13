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Houston-Area Line Dancers Are Coming Together for Our Teachers

Published on August 13, 2026
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Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

“Hollywood Lights, Camera, Action!” brings line dancing, food, refreshments and community support to Rosenberg on September 5 to benefit Pink Elementary School. Get your boots, grab your dancing shoes and get ready, because this isn’t just another line-dancing event.

It’s a chance to dance for our teachers! On Saturday, September 5, the Rosenberg Civic Center will become the place to be for “Hollywood Lights, Camera, Action!”, a community event benefiting Pink Elementary School. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center, located at 3825 Highway 36 South in Rosenberg, Texas. And if you know anything about line dancing, you already know that when somebody says we’re getting together to dance, it’s about more than learning steps.

It’s community. It’s music. It’s laughter. It’s meeting people. And sometimes it’s watching somebody completely miss the count but keep going like they knew exactly what they were doing! That’s what makes these events so much fun. The event is being hosted by Line Dancing With Rose and carries an important message: Dancing for Our Teachers. There will be refreshments available, along with food trucks, so you won’t have to worry about dancing on an empty stomach.

And whether you’re brand new to line dancing or you’ve been doing it for years, there’s something for you. The event will feature beginner, trail ride and advanced dances, giving people at different experience levels a chance to participate. That’s one of the things I love about community dance events. You don’t have to walk in knowing every step. Sometimes you just have to be willing to get on the floor and have a good time. And this time, you’re doing it for a good cause. Teachers pour so much into our children. From preparing lessons to buying supplies, encouraging students and showing up every day, educators do far more than what people see inside the classroom.

So if we can put on our favorite outfit, grab our friends and spend an afternoon dancing while supporting a school, why wouldn’t we?This is the kind of event that reminds us that giving back doesn’t always have to look like a formal fundraiser. Sometimes giving back looks like music. Sometimes it looks like food trucks. Sometimes it looks like a packed dance floor. And sometimes it looks like a whole community saying: We see you. We appreciate you. And we’re dancing for you.

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