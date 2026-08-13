Source: Donell Jones and Joe

Fans are about to experience two R&B titans go head to head in a Verzuz. Officially dubbed, “R&B Nights,” Donell Jones and Joe set to have a soulful showdown on August 20 at 6pm PDT streamed live from the Apple Music, Verzuz and Complex brands.

The smooth bout comes on the heels of YG and The Game’s gangsta party in the West. And unlike Pretty Ricky and B2K, men are equally hype to see the two have a sing-off.

Social Media Reacts

Social media is ready for the rhythm and bout with many of them comparing their catalogs with hypothetical questions, what one artist is going to do when the other artist plays this and vice versa. Some fans are questioning if Joe will perform the songs he’s written, ie: “Softest Place On Earth” and “Angel In Disguise.”

For some fans, it’s going to boil down to performance and whose mic is on. Donell Jones recently performed at Essence Festival and opened up to the brand about his musical collection.

“My favorite song, I have many, but I would have to say a song on my first album called “I want you to know.” When that song came to me I was just in a place where I was really down and I just got these melodies,” he told interviewer Dominique Fluker.

In a 2016 interview with HelloBeautiful, Joe reflected on one of his biggest songs, “All The Things Your Man Won’t Do.” He joked about men hating him for making that record

“I think what the song says is for every single guy thats been out there searching for love and so invested in I want to find that one. Now that I’ve found that particular one and she’s completely taken I’m here to offer a challenge,” he explained. “I can do more than he can.”

The real winner will be us! Because we’re in-store for an epic night.

Donell Jones And Joe To Face Off In A Verzuz Battle, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com