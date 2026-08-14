Majic Under The Stars 2026 Tickets Are On Sale Now

Source: Majic Under The Stars / Majic 102.1

The wait is over! Tickets for Majic Under The Stars 2026 are officially on sale. Houston is getting ready for a night of R&B featuring Babyface and Keyshia Cole when the highly anticipated show arrives on October 24.

This year’s lineup brings together two artists responsible for some of R&B’s most memorable records. The legendary Babyface brings decades of hits as both an artist and songwriter, while Keyshia Cole will bring the emotional anthems and fan favorites that have made her one of the defining R&B voices of her generation.

Majic Under The Stars is shaping up to be one of Houston’s biggest R&B nights of the fall, giving fans the chance to hear two powerhouse catalogs on one stage. From Babyface classics to Keyshia Cole anthems, expect plenty of songs that will have the entire crowd singing along.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Tickets are on sale NOW, so don’t wait to secure your spot for Majic Under The Stars 2026. Make plans to join Majic 102.1 on October 24 for Babyface and Keyshia Cole and a night dedicated to the R&B music Houston loves.