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Megan Thee Stallion Inks New Deal With Interscope Records

Published on August 14, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion Yardrunners
Source: Nike / NIke

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her independent era to another level.

The Houston superstar announced that her Hot Girl Productions imprint has entered a new distribution partnership with Interscope Records, while emphasizing that she will continue to own her masters and publishing and maintain her independence as an artist.

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The move continues Megan’s focus on ownership and creative control following her split from 1501 Certified Entertainment. She launched Hot Girl Productions and previously entered a distribution arrangement with Warner Music Group in 2024, allowing her to remain independent while accessing the resources of a major music company.

Now, her partnership with Interscope opens another chapter without giving up the ownership she has fought to maintain.

The announcement also comes during a busy stretch for Megan. She recently joined former First Lady Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, adding another high-profile appearance to a year that has seen Megan continue expanding her presence beyond music.

And the Hotties have even more to look forward to. Megan has been teasing Megan: Act III, the follow-up to 2024’s Megan and Megan: Act II, and she used her Interscope announcement to make it clear that new music is coming. “ACT III IS ON THEE WAY HOTTIES,” she wrote.

With a new distribution partner, continued ownership of her music and another album on the horizon, Megan appears ready to kick off her next era on her own terms.

Megan Thee Stallion Inks New Deal With Interscope Records was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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