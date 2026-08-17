Source: Willie D / General

“Willie D: Cooked by Legends,” a special 60th birthday celebration coming to Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The event is being billed as both a roast and celebration of the rapper, activist and longtime Houston cultural figure.

And the lineup already looks dangerous. D.L. Hughley will serve as Roast Master, with fellow Original King of Comedy Cedric the Entertainer and Houston’s own Ali Siddiq among the featured comedians, along with additional surprise guests. Hughley and Cedric famously toured together as part of “The Original Kings of Comedy,” while Siddiq has become one of the country’s most acclaimed storytelling comics. The event is also expected to be filmed live for television, meaning Willie D’s night in the hot seat could eventually reach an audience well beyond Houston.

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For Willie D, the roast doubles as a hometown celebration of a career that helped put Houston Hip-Hop on the national map. As a member of the Geto Boys alongside Scarface and Bushwick Bill, Willie D helped establish the group as one of the most important acts to emerge from the South, and he has remained an outspoken voice in music and culture through his solo career and “Willie D Live” platform. “The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends” takes place October 28 at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m.

Willie D’s Roast Ft. D.L. Hughley, Cedric & Ali Siddiq Coming Oct. 28 was originally published on theboxhouston.com