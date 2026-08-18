Early orthodontic evaluations can reveal more than crooked teeth

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Jaw growth problems and malocclusion are possible to spot through early orthodontic examinations. They prove that crooked teeth are not the only sign of improper development of children’s mouths.

This period is important due to the changes happening to the mouth during childhood. According to the 2024 federal report, half of children between the ages of 6 and 9 had cavities in their baby or permanent tooth. These are two different children’s dental health conditions that show why early orthodontic evaluations are important.

Why Early Checks Matter for Crooked Teeth

By the age of 7, children usually get both baby and permanent teeth. This mixture helps gain insight into the process of tooth eruption and assess whether the jaws provide sufficient space.

According to the American Association of Orthodontists, children should have an orthodontist check-up by the age of 7. However, this doesn’t mean that they will need braces. Some children will be under observation, and others may need intervention as their bones develop.

A Bite Can Tell a Larger Story

An orthodontist examines the contact between the upper and lower teeth. Deep bites can hide lower teeth, and cross-bites cause the jaw to shift to one side.

An examination can also help identify missing teeth or teeth that are delayed in their eruption. These observations help with identifying teeth issues early, giving more time to choose the proper treatment.

A visit to an orthodontist Conway families trust should include an exam, not just a quick look at the front teeth. Parents should ask what the doctor sees and whether the child needs treatment or monitoring.

Daily Habits Leave Clues

Thumb sucking and using a pacifier for too long are capable of changing the shape of the mouth. During the examination, an orthodontist can also notice symptoms of mouth breathing. These signs cannot be considered evidence of a disease, but they show when parents should pay attention to the child’s teeth and consult a dentist or doctor.

As stated in the pediatric dental guideline, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry claims that an orthodontic examination should consist of clinical examination and proper documentation. If necessary for a correct diagnosis, photos and X-rays can be taken.

Early Dental Intervention Does Not Mean Braces

Early intervention for tooth problems can include various dental treatments. For example, doctors can extract baby teeth interfering with other teeth or use a device to direct further growth.

In some cases, waiting is the best solution. An orthodontist will control the situation at scheduled visits and start to treat a patient when it’s appropriate.

This careful approach can support preventing teeth misalignment from getting worse. Early dental intervention also reduces the risks of developing an improper bite, leading to excessive pressure on several teeth.

Know When to Schedule an Examination

You should consider an examination if you notice problems with chewing or improper jaw alignment. Other reasons to make an appointment include crowded front teeth or protruding teeth. The first sign of this condition is usually noticed by dentists, who advise seeing an orthodontist.

Early checks help families to find small problems before they become serious. Identifying the causes of crooked teeth can help ensure your child’s comfort in the future. Find out more about local news and trending topics in our blog articles.