Techie Tuesday | New Tech Has Rickey Thinking Android

Apple's rumored AirPods with built-in cameras raise privacy issues, though details remain unclear.

Google's Pixel 11 and Samsung's foldable phones offer advanced AI features at high prices.

License plate tracking website 'Have I Been Flocked' highlights growing surveillance concerns.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Technology is moving fast, and Beyoncé ATL had plenty to talk about during a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. From AI-powered earbuds to foldable phones and license plate surveillance, the latest gadgets are raising both excitement and questions.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One of the biggest topics was Apple’s rumored new AirPods featuring built-in cameras. While the idea immediately raised eyebrows, Beyoncé ATL explained that the cameras are reportedly designed to work with Siri and Apple’s artificial intelligence.

The technology could allow the earbuds to better understand a user’s surroundings and provide information based on what is around them, such as traffic lights and other visual details.

Rickey immediately expressed concern about the idea, especially when it comes to privacy.

Beyoncé ATL acknowledged those concerns, explaining that the reports indicate the AirPods would not actually be taking photos or recording video. However, she repeatedly stressed that those details are still being reported and should be viewed cautiously.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The conversation then shifted to smartphones, where Beyoncé ATL revealed that she may finally be ready to leave the iPhone world and join the Android crowd.

She highlighted Google’s upcoming Pixel 11, which is expected to use AI for features such as translating conversations and videos in real time. The phone is also expected to offer powerful zoom capabilities and start at $899. According to Beyoncé ATL, the Pixel 11 is scheduled to arrive Aug. 20, with the Ultra version reaching significantly higher prices.

Samsung’s latest foldable devices also caught her attention. Beyoncé ATL praised the Galaxy Z Fold, describing the device as essentially combining a traditional smartphone with a tablet. She explained that the phone can function like a regular device when closed and open into a much larger screen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rickey appeared interested enough to consider adding an Android phone to his collection, even if he kept his iPhone.

The price, however, quickly became a sticking point. Beyoncé ATL said the highest-end Samsung model can cost around $2,499. While Rickey wasn’t immediately sold on spending that much, she argued that buyers are essentially getting a small computer in a phone.

Battery life was another factor she discussed. She said the Pixel can last around 30 hours, while the Z Flip can last about 24 hours. She also noted that researchers have favored the Galaxy Z Fold when comparing the two devices.

Related Article: Techie Tuesday | The Tech Hacks Every Parent Needs Right Now

Related Article: Gamers May Need to Prepare for these Big Changes | Techie Tuesday

But the most eye-opening technology discussed may have been surveillance.

Beyoncé ATL introduced listeners to “Have I Been Flocked,” a website that allows people to enter their vehicle’s license plate information and check whether their car has reportedly appeared in Flock surveillance records.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Techie Tuesday | New Tech Has Rickey Thinking Android was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com