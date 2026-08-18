Show Us Your Camo Fit to Win $1,000 & 4 VIP Tickets
Camo Contest: Win $1,000 & 4 VIP Tickets to the Cash Money & No Limit Tour
97.9 The Box is searching for the best No Limit camo fit in the city, and one lucky winner is walking away with a major prize. From August 17 through August 31, show us how you rock your camo for a chance to win $1,000 cash plus four suite tickets to one of the biggest Hip-Hop shows hitting Houston this year.
Entering is easy. Upload a photo of yourself wearing your best camo fit right here on TheBoxHouston.com. You can also enter through Instagram by posting your photo, tagging @979TheBox and using the hashtag #979Camo. If you enter through Instagram, your profile must be public so we can see your submission.
HIT THE NEXT PAGE FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
SPECIFIC RULES FOR
97.9 THE BOX – NO LIMIT CAMO CONTEST
In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.
PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:
|Station:
|KBXX-FM owned and operated by:
|Radio One of Texas II, LLC d/b/a Radio One Houston
|Promotion:
|97.9 The Box – No Limit Camo Contest
|Promotion Period: Entry Period:
|The Promotion begins on Monday, August 17, and ends on Monday, August 31, 2026. All Entries must be received by the Station no later than 11:59 PM on Monday August 31, 2026, or they will be considered void.
|Entry Methods:
|There are two Entry Methods: Online Social Media (Instagram only) See “Entry Information” below for details.
|Number of Entries:
|Participants may submit no more than two (2) Entries, regardless of Entry Method.
|Entry Information:
|Participants may make an Entry by submitting a photograph of themselves in a camouflage-themed outfit (the “Photo”) by either of two methods: Upload the Photo online at http://www.theboxhouston.com or, Post the Photo on the Participant’s personal Instagram page tagging @979thebox and using the hashtag #979Camo. Photos submitted via Instagram that do not contain both the correct tag and the correct hashtag shall not be considered valid Entries.
|See “Additional Terms & Conditions” below for further details and restrictions.
|Number of Winners:
|There will be one (1) winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.
|Winner Selection:
|Upon the conclusion of the Entry Period, Station staff shall select the best Photo and declare that Entrant the Winner. Photos shall be judged based on the following criteria: Overall Look: Most complete, stylish, and coordinated camouflage outfit from head to toe. Photo Energy: Best captures the bold, confident, and iconic essence of the No Limit/Cash Money era. Creativity: Props, poses, and humorous concepts are welcome, provided that all elements in the Photo are family-friendly and in accordance with the Station’s User Generated Content Requirements (“UGC Requirements”) as defined in the General Rules. The Winner shall be announced on Thursday, September 3, 2026. See “Additional Terms & Conditions” below for further details and restrictions.
|Prize (ARV):
|The Prize package consists of the following elements: One (1) four-pack of tickets to the 97.9 The Box Suite at a showing of the Cash Money & No Limit Tour, to be held on Friday, September 11, 2026 at the Toyota Center, located at 1510 Polk St., Houston, TX 77002, valued at approximately One Thousand Dollars (ARV $1,000); and, A personal check made out to the Winner in the amount of One Thousand Dollars (ARV $1,000). (Total ARV $2,000)
|Prize Provider:
|BMN Entertainment 4020 S Drexel Blvd Chicago, IL 60653
|The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.
ADDITIONAL TERMS & CONDITIONS
By submitting a Photo, the Participant:
- acknowledges that the Photo may be publicly displayed on the Station’s website, social media accounts, and other affiliated platforms; and
- represents and warrants that any persons other than the Participant who are visible and identifiable in the Photo are no less than 18 years of age and have provided express consent for their likeness to be included, with full knowledge and understanding that the Photo may be publicly shared online.
Camo Contest: Win $1,000 & 4 VIP Tickets to the Cash Money & No Limit Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com