Kandi Crush Battle: TLC vs. Xscape Is a ’90s R&B Girl Group Showdown

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Oh, this is going to cause some arguments! We have reached another Kandi Crush Battle, and today we are putting two legendary groups against each other: TLC versus Xscape! Now, if you grew up with ’90s R&B, you already know this is not an easy decision.

Xscape starts us off with “Just Kickin’ It,” and that title alone takes me back. The song has that laid-back, fun energy that made Xscape so good at balancing strong vocals with songs you could actually vibe to. Then TLC comes in with “Creep.” And let’s just be honest — “Creep” is one of those songs where you hear the first few seconds and immediately know what time it is. TLC knew how to make complicated relationship conversations sound catchy!

Xscape comes back with “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and this is where the battle gets serious. Those vocals! That emotion! Xscape could really sing about being vulnerable and make you feel every word. Then TLC answers with “Baby Baby Baby.” That song is pure TLC. It’s fun, catchy and instantly recognizable. It also reminds us of how much personality TLC brought to everything they did.

Then Xscape gives us “Who Can I Run To,” and if we’re talking about vocals, baby, we need to have a conversation! That song is one of those records where you don’t just hear the singers — you feel the desperation and emotion behind the performance. It is beautiful.

And then TLC closes the battle with “Waterfalls.” Now how are you supposed to compete with that? “Waterfalls” wasn’t just a hit. It became a cultural moment. TLC took a great song and used it to talk about real life, choices, consequences and things people were dealing with.

So who wins? Xscape has the vocals and the love songs. TLC has the personality, the messages and some of the biggest crossover records of their generation. I am not making this easy for y’all because I honestly don’t know who gets my vote! But that is why we do the Kandi Crush Battle. I give you the songs, and YOU tell me who crushed it. TLC or Xscape? Let the debate begin!