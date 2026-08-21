AV’s R And B Minute On Mariah, Drake, And More

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey To Release “Glitter” On Vinyl, Streaming Services In Honor Of 25th Anniversary

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 8th studio album “Glitter.” The album will make its debut on vinyl for the first time since being released in 2001. The original album will be pressed on a Midnight Purple vinyl, while a deluxe version will be pressed on a Glittering Pink vinyl. The extended edition will feature “Out Here On My Own,” “Loverboy (Firecracker – Original Version),” and “Never Too Far/Hero (Medley).” Fan can preorder the vinyl now. It’ll ship on or around October 30th.

Drake Opens A Second HISTORY Venue

Drake is opening up a new HISTORY venue location in Ottawa. The first location opened in Toronto in 2021. The live music and entertainment venues were created in partnership between Drake and Live Nation. In a post on Instagram, Drake thanked Live Nation for “continued trust on a journey,” and added “these venues are where our stories are born, elevated, shared, and hopefully revisited.”

Anderson .Pakk And Cordae Announce Release Date For Anticipated Joint Album

Cordae and Anderson .Pakk are reuniting for a full-length project. On Wednesday, the artists revealed their plan to drop a joint album called “Heavy Is The Crown.” Taking to social media, they shared the official cover art, which pays homage to the 2005 comedy film “Step Brothers.” “Heavy Is The Crown” will be out on October 23rd.

Apple Music To Roll Out New ‘Made With AI’ Label

Apple Music is rolling out a new label later this year to battle against AI-generated songs. The music platform announced Thursday it will start putting a “Made With AI” label to those released tracks. The service said that record labels and distributors will be required to tag songs in which “a material portion of the content” was created with AI. The announcement follows Spotify’s newly-announced “AI Persona” label, as well as Tidal’s decision to label AI songs and ban them from earning royalties. It’s unclear when the new labels will begin to appear on Apple Music.