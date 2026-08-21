AV’s H -Town Headlines

Source: Radio ONE / General

Body Found On Attucks Middle School Campus In Sunnyside

(Houston, TX) — Police are investigating after a body was found on the Attucks Middle School campus in Sunnyside. Houston ISD officials say maintenance crews discovered the deceased person in a remote part of the school grounds and called police before any students could see the body. The school was placed on “secure mode” for about ten minutes while police responded, but campus operations were otherwise not affected. Officials haven’t yet released the person’s identity.

Galveston County Postal Worker Arrested For Mail Theft

(League City, TX) — A Galveston County postal worker is in custody and accused of mail theft in League City. U.S. Postal Service officials and League City police arrested Richard Ybanez [[ ee-BAH-nez ]] of Bacliff [[ BAY-cliff ]] on Thursday afternoon outside a convenience store on West League City Parkway. Detectives and postal agents started investigating last week after receiving tips concerning suspected mail theft involving Ybanez. He’s charged with mail theft involving ten to 30 items.

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up One Cent From Last Week

(Undated) — The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is three-64 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up one cent from a week ago, and is 88 cents more than a year ago. The national average is four-10. The average price at the pump in Houston is three-56.

Texans Drop Second Straight Preseason Game To Visiting Raiders

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are 0-and-2 in preseason play after dropping Thursday evening’s game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 22-20. The home team leapt out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium, and led 20-3 at the half. But they went scoreless in the second half, and the Raiders rallied to win it in the closing minutes. The Texans wrap up the preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers a week from tonight. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is at 6 p.m. Houston time..

Angels Crush Astros In Houston (Houston, TX) — Zach Neto had a career night as the Angels crushed the Astros 18-3 in Houston. Neto finished 5-for-6 with a homer and a career-best seven-RBIs for the Halos, who took two of three in the series. Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two unearned runs over seven frames as he improved to 4-and-5. Cam