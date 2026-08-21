Listen Live
Close
Local

AV's H -Town Headlines

AV’s H -Town Headlines

Body Found On Attucks Middle School Campus In Sunnyside

Published on August 21, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General

Body Found On Attucks Middle School Campus In Sunnyside

(Houston, TX)  —  Police are investigating after a body was found on the Attucks Middle School campus in Sunnyside.  Houston ISD officials say maintenance crews discovered the deceased person in a remote part of the school grounds and called police before any students could see the body.  The school was placed on “secure mode” for about ten minutes while police responded, but campus operations were otherwise not affected.  Officials haven’t yet released the person’s identity.

Galveston County Postal Worker Arrested For Mail Theft

(League City, TX)  —  A Galveston County postal worker is in custody and accused of mail theft in League City.  U.S. Postal Service officials and League City police arrested Richard Ybanez [[ ee-BAH-nez ]] of Bacliff [[ BAY-cliff ]] on Thursday afternoon outside a convenience store on West League City Parkway.  Detectives and postal agents started investigating last week after receiving tips concerning suspected mail theft involving Ybanez.  He’s charged with mail theft involving ten to 30 items.

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up One Cent From Last Week

(Undated)  —  The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is three-64 a gallon for regular unleaded.  That price is up one cent from a week ago, and is 88 cents more than a year ago.  The national average is four-10.  The average price at the pump in Houston is three-56.

Texans Drop Second Straight Preseason Game To Visiting Raiders

(Houston, TX)  —  The Texans are 0-and-2 in preseason play after dropping Thursday evening’s game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 22-20.  The home team leapt out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium, and led 20-3 at the half.  But they went scoreless in the second half, and the Raiders rallied to win it in the closing minutes.  The Texans wrap up the preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers a week from tonight.  Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is at 6 p.m. Houston time..

Angels Crush Astros In Houston (Houston, TX)  —  Zach Neto had a career night as the Angels crushed the Astros 18-3 in Houston.  Neto finished 5-for-6 with a homer and a career-best seven-RBIs for the Halos, who took two of three in the series.  Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two unearned runs over seven frames as he improved to 4-and-5.  Cam

Related Tags

Carolina Panthers Galveston County Houston Texans Texas

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

[WATCH] Rare Footage of Beyoncé and Michael Jackson Convo Resurfaces

Comments
A concert poster featuring a man in a red suit playing a guitar, with a woman in a red dress standing next to him. The text reads "Majic 102.1 Under the Stars" and lists the performers as "BABYFACE" and "KEYSHIA COLE".
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Majic Under The Stars Featuring Babyface with Keyshia Cole

Comments
Driving Houston’s highways observing the large overpasses
Kandi Eastman  |  Kandi Eastman

Houston, We Have a Driving Problem: The Bayou City Ranks Among America’s Most Stressful Places to Drive

Comments
Three images of Black entertainers: a man in a purple sweater, a woman with curly hair in a white crop top, and a woman singing on stage in a black outfit.
12 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

10 Hit Songs Babyface Wrote for Other Artists

Comments
Police Tape
Local  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s H -Town Headlines

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close