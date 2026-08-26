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Droppin' Jewels with The Madd Hatta

DROPPING JEWELS: Your Boss Isn’t Your Friend :(

Why maintaining professional boundaries with your boss can protect your privacy, reputation and career.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Multiracial business professionals discussing financial data and ideas, working together at an office table
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Your boss is not your friend. It doesn’t mean the relationship is bad. Y’all can laugh, share lunch and like each other. But never forget the job comes first.

Your boss is responsible for managing your performance, recommending pay and sometimes deciding whether your position survives. That changes the relationship, no matter how friendly it feels.

Gallup reports that managers account for at least 70 percent of the difference in employee engagement among teams. Only 31 percent of American employees were engaged at work in 2025. That shows how much influence the person above you can have on your experience and career.

Workplace friendships can be valuable. SHRM found that 85 percent of workers with close friends said those friendships helped their careers. But a friendly boss and a workplace friend are not always the same. Power changes what is safe to share.

Keep conversations warm, but use judgment. Your boss doesn’t need every detail about your marriage, money problems, office crush, weekend behavior or plans to leave. Something said casually today could affect how your reliability, judgment or readiness for promotion is viewed tomorrow.

This doesn’t mean become cold, paranoid or dishonest. Build trust through good work, clear communication and consistency. Share personal information when relevant, especially if you need support, but don’t turn every meeting into a therapy session.

Be kind. Be respectful. Be dependable. Your supervisor manages your career, while your circle protects your heart. Know the difference.

That’s how you level up for Work-Life Wednesday.

Check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekday afternoons at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.

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