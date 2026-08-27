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STEPHEN A. SMITH VS. NABJ

STEPHEN A. SMITH VS. NABJ: ACCOUNTABILITY OR POLITICAL HIT JOB?

Published on August 27, 2026
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Stephen A. Smith has made a career out of giving people the business. Athletes, coaches, executives and politicians have all caught that smoke. But now the National Association of Black Journalists is asking whether his biggest microphone has been especially rough on Black women.

At its 2026 convention in Atlanta, NABJ gave Smith its annual “Thumbs Down” award. The organization said he had established a recurring pattern of disparaging commentary toward prominent Black women across politics, sports and media. NABJ President Errin Haines cited public conflicts involving Jasmine Crockett, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Joy-Ann Reid. She said accountability is not supposed to be comfortable.

Stephen A. did not quietly accept the criticism. In a 44-minute response, he called the award a political and personal hit job. He argued that he was being targeted because, as a registered independent, he does not praise the Democratic Party enough. He also appeared with Sean Hannity, denied disparaging Black women and pointed to being raised by his mother and four older sisters.

Here is where the argument gets complicated. Public figures, including Black women, are not above criticism. Disagreement is not automatically disrespect. But critics say the concern is not simply who Smith criticizes. It is his tone, frequency and willingness to challenge Black personalities while appearing less aggressive toward powerful league owners, executives and other institutional decision-makers.

Can the claim be proven statistically? Not really. I found no credible published content analysis counting Smith’s negative commentary by the race or gender of his targets. Naming several Black athletes he has battled, including Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Terrell Owens, LeBron James and Kwame Brown, shows a pattern of high-profile confrontations, but it does not establish a racial percentage.

NABJ says the award is not permanent condemnation and invited reflection and dialogue. Smith says the organization confused political disagreement with harm.

The real issue is accountability. If Stephen A. can challenge everybody else on national television, NABJ can challenge him. The question is whether it handed him a fair mirror or used that mirror as a political weapon.

Whichever side you rest on, it sure has folks talking!

Check out Trending Thurday on the Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta feature weekday afternoons at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.

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