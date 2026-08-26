AV’s Daily Power Point “Be Strong And Courageous”

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Joshua 1:9

Life has a way of presenting us with challenges that can feel overwhelming. Whether it’s a major transition, a daunting task, or an uncertain future, it’s easy to feel afraid and discouraged. But in the midst of these challenges, God speaks powerful words of encouragement to us, just as He did to Joshua.

“Be strong and courageous.” These are not just empty words, but a command backed by a promise. God doesn’t tell us to muster up our own strength and courage, but to find them in Him. He is the source of our strength, the foundation of our courage.

“Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Why? Because the Lord our God is with us wherever we go. His presence is our comfort, His power is our confidence. We don’t face any challenge alone, but with the Almighty God by our side.

Today, whatever challenges you’re facing, remember that you are not alone. The same God who guided Joshua into the Promised Land is guiding you. The same God who gave Joshua victory is fighting for you. Be strong and courageous, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

Dear God,

When life’s challenges threaten to overwhelm me, steady my heart with Your powerful promise. You command me to be strong and courageous, for You are the source of my strength. Remind me that I do not walk alone, but with the God of the universe by my side.

Whatever difficulties I face today, let me find courage and confidence in Your loving presence. Just as You guided Joshua, guide my every step. With You as my foundation, I can move forward boldly into all You have for me.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.