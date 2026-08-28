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KAM FRANKLIN: LAND OF THE NEON SUN RISES!

Kam Franklin drops her solo debut Land of the Neon Sun on August 28th. Ten years in the making, raw, honest, and all Houston.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Source: General / Majic 102.1

The frontwoman for The Suffers stepped out on her own, and the wait was worth every single second.

Land of the Neon Sun drops August 28th. Ten years. That’s how long this record cooked. A whole decade of scribbles, second guesses, and finally saying forget it, let me tell my story my way. And she did.

Kam funded this one straight from the people. Just under $25,000 raised on Kickstarter. 225 backers who believed before they ever heard a note. That’s not a label writing checks. That’s community. That’s the culture holding one of its own.

The album is about the life of Kam Franklin. Her actual life. Real stuff. No filters, no games. She told me a story that at the suggestion of comedian, Dave Chappelle, to write HER truth. Dave pulled her aside and told her to “just be more honest in your lyrics.” She took that note and ran clean through the tape with it. You can feel it in every track.

Kam’s not new to this. The Suffers, her band, just clocked 15 years deep. Fifteen! At their peak these road warriors hit 186 shows a year. Read that again. 186 days out there grinding for the fans. Legends move like that.

And the hits keep coming. The Suffers got a fourth studio album locked and loaded for 2027. Even after that nasty Derecho storm ripped through and flattened their studio, they rebuilt. Storm couldn’t stop them. Nothing can.

So here’s your move. Grab Land of the Neon Sun on August 28th. Then mark your calendar hard for October 10th, because Kam throws her final release event at the Secret Group. Last ticketed one. You do not wanna miss it!

Houston, this is your daughter, your voice, your truth. Show up loud. The neon’s on. Kam Franklin lit it.

Check out the interview below on The Madd Hatta Show Podcast or audio by clicking here.

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