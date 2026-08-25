AV’s H -Town Headlines

Postal workers allegedly sold stolen checks to suspects charged with bank fraud and wire fraud

Pickup driver charged with DWI after crash kills 9-year-old passenger

Astros fire GM Dana Brown as team struggles despite leading AL West division

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Houston Man Accused Of Running $24M Postal Check Theft Scheme

(Houston, TX) — A Houston man is accused of recruiting postal workers in a nearly 24-million-dollar mail theft scheme in 2023 and 2024. Tryston Vaughn reportedly had Alyssa Bryant meet with the postal workers to buy five large stolen checks from them, which Vaughn and Bryant then reportedly sold. Vaughn and Bryant are both charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The three postal workers face the same charges, plus theft of mail by a postal employee.

Man Charged With DWI In Collision With HCSO Vehicle That Killed Child

(Houston, TX) — A man faces charges after a crash in northwest Harris County that killed his child passenger. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday on T.C. Jester Boulevard at Tomlinson Trail Drive, when a pickup truck driven by Javier Gutierrez reportedly turned left in front of a sheriff’s office vehicle. A child who wasn’t wearing a seat belt was ejected from the pickup. The child, identified as nine-year-old Jadiel Molina, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Gutierrez is charged with DWI with a child passenger.

HPD Investigates After Body Found In 5th Ward

(Houston, TX) — Houston police are investigating after a body was found on Monday morning in the 5th Ward. Officers responded around 9 a.m. after a driver discovered the body on Jensen Drive at I-10. So far the cause of death is unknown. Police have issued no information about the deceased person’s age, sex, or race, or whether foul play is believed to be involved.

La Porte Celebrates As Repaired Sylvan Beach Pier Is Reopened

(La Porte, TX) — Sylvan Beach Pier in La Porte is reopened to fishermen after being shut down as a result of hurricane damage. The pier has been open to the public for a few weeks, but La Porte officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. Hurricane Beryl heavily damaged the popular Galveston Bay fishing spot in July 2024. Harris County Precinct 2 was involved in the million-dollar restoration, along with La Porte’s Parks and Rec and Public Works departments.

Week Three NFL Preseason Preview

(Undated) — NFL teams are gearing up for the end of the preseason. Week Three kicks off on Thursday with four matchups on the slate. Elsewhere, the Cowboys host the Saints while the Texans visit the Panthers on Friday to put a bow on exhibition play.

Patriots Deal WR Boutte To Texans

The New England Patriots have ended the months-long debate over the future of wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, trading him to the Houston Texans yesterday for safety Jaylen Reed and a seventh-round draft pick in 2028. Boutte became expendable when the Pats acquired AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, but now gets to contribute for a Houston squad that lost wideout Jayden Higgins for the season. The 24-year-old caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns with New England last season.

Astros Visit Yankees Tonight

(Bronx, NY) — The Astros are back on the diamond tonight. The team squares off against Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees in the first of three games from the Bronx. Houston hopes to bounce back after dropping two-of-three to the Athletics.

Astros Fire GM Dana Brown

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Astros are making a major front office change. General manager Dana Brown was fired today with the club clinging to first place in the AL West after losing six of its last eight games. Brown was signed with the ‘Stros through the end of this season after three years on the job. Astros owner Jim Crane will oversee baseball operations for the rest of the season, with Brown’s duties assumed by his assistants.