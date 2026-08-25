Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Turkey Leg Hut Is Coming Back

If you’ve been craving one of Houston’s famous loaded turkey legs, you may be wondering where you can find Turkey Leg Hut these

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portrait Of Woman Eating Turkey Leg At Restaurant
Source: Jana Marchand / EyeEm / Getty

If you’ve been craving one of Houston’s famous loaded turkey legs, you may be wondering where you can find Turkey Leg Hut these days.

The original Turkey Leg Hut location at 4830 Almeda Road closed in 2024. However, the brand is making a comeback through pop-up events.

Starting September 6, 2026, Turkey Leg Hut is scheduled to pop up every Sunday during football season at Harold’s Chicken & Sports Bar on Washington Avenue in Houston. The pop-ups will feature the brand’s famous loaded turkey legs.

Turkey Leg Hut became famous for its huge smoked turkey legs, including stuffed versions loaded with dirty rice, crawfish mac and cheese and shrimp.

So, if you’ve been asking, “Where can I get that Turkey Leg Hut turkey leg?” — keep an eye out for the Sunday pop-ups starting September 6.

Would you be willing to stand in line for a Turkey Leg Hut turkey leg? Let us know!

Turkey Leg Hut Is Coming Back was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A concert poster featuring a man in a red suit playing a guitar, with a woman in a red dress standing next to him. The text reads "Majic 102.1 Under the Stars" and lists the performers as "BABYFACE" and "KEYSHIA COLE".
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Majic Under The Stars Featuring Babyface with Keyshia Cole

Comments
Police Tape
Local  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s H -Town Headlines

Comments
Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: MS. RACHEL: IN HER LANE OR OUT OF LINE?

Comments
Angry Woman Yelling at Husband
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: BODY COUNT: THE QUESTION NOBODY WANTS TO ANSWER

Comments
General Black Family Image
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

DROPPING JEWELS: CO-PARENTING: IT AIN’T ABOUT Y’ALL NO MORE

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close