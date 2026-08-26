AV’s H -Town Headlines

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Astros Owner Says Joe Espada Will Finish The Season As Manager

Published on August 26, 2026
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  • Suspect sought for shooting and robbing woman in Third Ward
  • Repeat offender granted bond despite violent history and warrants
  • Postal workers accused of stealing millions in check fraud scheme
MLB Baseball - Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19)
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Houston crime: Police release sketch of suspect following aggravated robbery in Houston’s Third Ward

Houston police are seeking help in identifying a man who allegedly shot and struck a woman with a firearm during a robbery in the Third Ward area. The incident occurred when the woman was waiting outside her boyfriend’s residence and a man approached her with a firearm, demanding her vehicle keys. The suspect then took her watch, shot her, and struck her in the head with the firearm before fleeing with her belongings. A sketch of the suspect has been released, describing him as a light-skinned Black man with tattoos on the back of his legs. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston for a potential cash reward.

31-year-old career criminal granted bond for violent crime even though she’s wanted in 3 states

Veronica Kiana Jones, with a history of six felony convictions and bond forfeiture warrants, was granted a $50,000 bond in Harris County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jones has a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 2010, with more than a dozen mug shots in Texas. Despite her violent and nonviolent crimes, Jones has not served time in prison. One of her recent convictions involved a threat to set a school on fire, leading to a terroristic threat charge and six days in jail. Despite being a fugitive in San Patricio County and having bonds in multiple states, Jones was granted bond in Harris County and is scheduled for a court appearance on September 1.

Corrupt Mailmen Busted By Feds

(Houston, TX)  — A group of alleged mail thieves in Texas, some of whom work for the post office, have been indicted on theft charges.  The feds say that Tryston Vaughn recruited mailmen in the Houston area to steal checks from along their routes. The investigation found that the checks were then resold them to buyers through Telegram. In total, the group allegedly pocketed around 24-million dollars. If convicted, each faces up to 30 years in federal prison

Montrose restaurant owner loses thousands to tap-to-pay fraud as local BBB warns small businesses

A restaurant owner in Montrose, Houston, is facing financial losses due to fraudulent tap-to-pay transactions, resulting in chargebacks totaling over $5,000. Cybersecurity experts explain that thieves often obtain card information through phishing scams and load it onto a phone for immediate use. The owner has implemented new payment policies to combat fraud and advises other business owners to monitor their finances closely. Consumers are urged to be cautious of unsolicited requests for card or login information to prevent falling victim to fraud.

Astros Rally To Beat Yankees

(Bronx, NY)  —  The Astros rallied to beat the Yankees 9-7 in their series opener from Yankee Stadium.  Bryan Abreu was credited with the win after his relief appearance.  Yainer Diaz led the way at the plate after going three for four with two solo homers and three runs batted in.  Houston snapped its two-game skid.  Brent Headrick was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits.  New York has dropped two of its last three. 

Astros Owner Says Joe Espada Will Finish The Season As Manager

(Houston, TX)  —  The sweeping changes that hit the Astros apparently won’t make their way to the clubhouse.  Owner Jim Crane told the media on Tuesday that Joe Espada will finish the season as manager.  The news comes after Houston fired general manager Dana Brown earlier this week.  He was due for a new contract at the end of the year, but the ‘Stros are not a lock to make the postseason.

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