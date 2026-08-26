Classic Songs from 90s Movie Soundtracks Blessed by the Babyface Touch

Source: Ebes Olumese and Royce Adkins / SBMF Few artists have shaped modern R&B like Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. As a singer, he gave fans classics including “Whip Appeal,” “Soon as I Get Home” and “When Can I See You.” Behind the scenes, his songwriting and production helped define the sound of several generations, creating hits for Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Mary J. Blige, Madonna and countless others. RELATED: Get tickets to Majic Under The Stars 2026 with Babyface and Tamia RELATED: 8 Keyshia Cole Love Songs That Still Hit Hard Babyface’s résumé also includes 12 Grammy Awards and more than 50 nominations. His fingerprints can be found throughout some of the most celebrated movie soundtracks of the 1990s, especially “Boomerang,” “Waiting to Exhale” and “Soul Food.” His songs did more than accompany those movies. They captured their stories of love, heartbreak, friendship and family. Houston fans can experience that legendary catalog live when Babyface headlines Majic Under the Stars 2026. He will be joined by special guest Keyshia Cole for a night filled with timeless R&B and songs that have soundtracked relationships for decades. Before the show, revisit 10 Babyface songs that became part of movie history.

1. “End of the Road” Performer: Boyz II Men

Movie: “Boomerang” Babyface co-wrote and produced this massive ballad for the Eddie Murphy romantic comedy. “End of the Road” spent 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy for Best R&B Song.

2. “Give U My Heart” Performer: Babyface featuring Toni Braxton

Movie: “Boomerang” Babyface teamed with a then-rising Toni Braxton for one of the soundtrack’s biggest records. The duet reached No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B chart and helped introduce Braxton’s unmistakable voice to a national audience.

4. “Someone to Love” Performer: Jon B. featuring Babyface

Movie: “Bad Boys” Babyface wrote, produced and appeared on Jon B.’s breakthrough single from the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy. The duet reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned a gold certification and received a Grammy nomination.

5. “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” Performer: Whitney Houston

Movie: “Waiting to Exhale” Babyface wrote and produced the film’s signature song, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The understated anthem about releasing pain became one of Houston’s most beloved recordings.

6. “Sittin’ Up in My Room” Performer: Brandy

Movie: “Waiting to Exhale” Babyface gave Brandy a playful record that captured the excitement of young love. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the biggest hits of her early career.

7. “Not Gon’ Cry” Performer: Mary J. Blige

Movie: “Waiting to Exhale” Written and produced by Babyface, “Not Gon’ Cry” perfectly reflected the film’s themes of betrayal and emotional independence. It topped Billboard’s R&B chart, reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 and earned Blige a Grammy nomination.

8. “Let It Flow” Performer: Toni Braxton

Movie: “Waiting to Exhale” Babyface wrote and produced this smooth reminder to release relationships that are no longer working. The song was later paired with “You’re Makin’ Me High” as a double single that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. “A Song for Mama” Performer: Boyz II Men

Movie: “Soul Food” Babyface wrote and produced this emotional tribute as the theme song for the family drama. It spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and reached No. 7 on the Hot 100.

10. “We’re Not Making Love No More” Performer: Dru Hill

Movie: “Soul Food” Written by Babyface and produced with Daryl Simmons, this breakup ballad showcased Dru Hill at the height of its popularity. The gold-certified single reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B chart.

11. “I’d Die Without You” Performer: P.M. Dawn

Movie: “Boomerang” “I’d Die Without You” became one of P.M. Dawn’s signature records, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Although Babyface did not write or perform it, the song was a major part of the “Boomerang” soundtrack, an album filled with music created by Babyface and his LaFace Records collaborators.